EVENTS
SATURDAY, MAY 22
Nature Walk: Birds. 8 to 9:30 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join the park naturalist on a search for some of the many bird species that live in the park or are migrating through. The 8 to 9:30 a.m. slot will be geared toward adult birders, while the 10 to 11 a.m. will be geared more toward families with children. All ages are welcome. Bring binoculars or borrow a pair from the Nature Center: first come, first served. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
Museum Docent Training. 2 p.m., North Star Underground Railroad Museum, Route 9, AuSable Chasm. Lunch to be provided. Call 518-983-0008 to register.
SUNDAY, MAY 23
Point Au Roche Kids Club. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Kids Club will meet every other Sunday afternoon at different locations in the Park and will have one-and-a-half to two hours for playing and exploring. Program is geared towards ages 3 to 10, but all ages are welcome. For more information, contact the Park Naturalist. Visit the park's facebook page to find this week's meeting place.
MONDAY, MAY 24
Little Explorers: Frogs. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for our nature-themed story and playtime for ages 5 and under. This week's topic is frogs. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
FRIDAY, MAY 28
Great Adirondack Garage Sale. Various communities throughout the North Country. Register your sale location, times and listings for free online at www.greatadirondackgaragesale.com.
SATURDAY, MAY 29
Great Adirondack Garage Sale. Various communities throughout the North Country. Register your sale location, times and listings for free online at www.greatadirondackgaragesale.com.
SUNDAY, MAY 30
Great Adirondack Garage Sale. Various communities throughout the North Country. Register your sale location, times and listings for free online at www.greatadirondackgaragesale.com.
Guided Hike. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist to explore the nature trails and look for animal and plant life in the diverse habitats of the park. Length of walk will be two to three miles on easy trails. Face masks are required for any program participant over age 2.
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
Community Tag Sale. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., VFW Post 125 at 116 Boynton Ave., Plattsburgh. Proceeds from the community sale will help Sunrise Rotary support community-based projects.
MEALS
FRIDAY, MAY 28
Roast Turkey Dinner. 4:30 p.m. until supplies last, Ticonderoga Masonic Temple, 10 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga. Takeout only. $10, adults; $6, ages 12 and under. Parking for pickup will be available along Montcalm Street and at the Hancock House.
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
Retired Educators of New York Luncheon. 10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 20, Quarry Road, Plattsburgh.
THURSDAY, JUNE 10
Deep Fried Turkey Dinner. 4 to 6:30 p.m., Frontier Chapter #203, 263 County Route 34, Burke. $12, adults; $6, ages 6 to 12; free, ages 5 and under. Takeout only. Call 518-232-1881 to order.
TALKS
SUNDAY, MAY 23
"What Would Humane and Sustainable Immigration Policy Look Like? (V)" 3 to 5 p.m., viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Presented by the Adirondack Friends of Refugees and Immigrants group with speakers Pablo Bose, Director of Global and Regional Studies Program at the University of Vermont, and Isaac Wheeler, a New York-based immigration attorney.
MEETINGS
MONDAY, MAY 24
Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees. 4:30 p.m., 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh. Masks required if attending in person. To attend virtually, visit cefls.org/cefls-board and use password CEFLS to access the Zoom stream of the meeting.
TUESDAY, MAY 25
Town of Ticonderoga Public Safety. 8 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Highway/Transfer Station. 9:15 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Public Works. 10:30 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Municipal Facility Evaluation Committee. 1 p.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Youth Committee. 6 p.m., Town of Ticonderoga Armory, 123 Champlain Ave, Ticonderoga.
THURSDAY, MAY 27
Town of Ticonderoga Financial Committee. 8:30 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Community Building, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Town of Ticonderoga Library. 9:30 a.m., Basement Meeting Room, Black Watch Memorial Library, 99 Montcalm St, Ticonderoga. Regular meeting. Attendance limited to four people. Call 518-585-6677 to reserve a seat.
Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. This month, the club is continuing its Edwin Way Teale series, reading "North with the Spring." Come join the discussion even if you haven’t read a book. Note that this program meets indoors and is therefore very limited in size. E-mail kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov or call 518-563-6444 for a book selection and to reserve your spot.
FRIDAY, MAY 28
Virtual Nature Book Club. 6 to 7:30 p.m., email kristin.collins@parks.ny.gov for link to virtual meeting.
TUESDAY, JUNE 1
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6 to 7:30 p.m., viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or call 518-572-4305 for more information on how to join the virtual meeting.
TUESDAY, JUNE 15
Champlain Valley Toastmasters (V). 6:30 to 8 p.m., viewable over Zoom videoconferencing. Joint meeting with the Cromwell (Connecticut) Commmunity Toastmasters Club. Email betsbrooks@gmail.com or call 518-572-4305 for more information on how to join the virtual meeting.
PUBLIC BROADCAST
Home Town Cable's Spectrum's Charter Communications Schedule.
TWC Channel 30:
All times: 1 and 7 p.m.
Monday and Tuesday, May 24 and 25.
Home Town Cable is at the Plattsburgh-North Country Chamber of Commerce press conference addressing the current border-crossing situation and hopes for the future, followed by Beatrice LaValley reminiscing of her life in the North Country, NAC vs. NCCS varsity girls basketball and Chazy vs. Willsboro varsity girls basketball.
