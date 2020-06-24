LAKE PLACID NY — The 14th annual Adirondack Common Ground Alliance Forum will take place July 14 and 15, conducted in one-and-a-half to three-hour sessions via video conference each morning.
A one-hour closing session will also be hosted on Thursday, July 23 to report the Forum findings.
Registration is now open at commongroundadk.org, the new Common Ground Alliance (CGA) website.
This year’s theme, Attracting a New Generation of Residents to the Adirondacks, comes as people all over the world are learning they can work from basically anywhere, a news release said.
Which raises the worthwhile and timely question: Why not the Adirondacks?
Adirondack communities face a serious demographic challenge, specifically related to the attraction and retention of new, younger residents, the release said. This year’s forum will explore and work through the issue, with a special focus on community vitality.
"This year's virtual forum is designed to replicate the energy and camaraderie that happens when we meet in person. With a shorter overall time commitment and easy digital access, we're looking forward to engaging an even wider range of people from across the Adirondacks in discussions about reenergizing our communities," Cali Brooks, Adirondack Foundation President and CEO and CGA Core Team Member, said.
"In light of the immense issues our communities are facing in 2020, from the COVID-19 pandemic and economic shutdown to the racial justice movement happening throughout the world and in our own towns and villages, the CGA Forum holds particular significance this year," Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) Executive Director Kate Fish said.
"The Forum has always provided an exceptional opportunity to hear voices from all over the Adirondacks in order to identify shared goals for policy and action. Now, more than ever, we need these collaborative discussions to help shape a future for the region that is more welcoming, inclusive and resilient."
The event will feature live video sessions, presentations, and interactive small group discussions designed to flesh out strategies for achieving regional population stability and encouraging future growth.
These strategies are then distilled into a series of action items for state and local elected officials, policymakers, communities and participants.
The interactive program was designed with support from the Northern Forest Center, a New Hampshire-based nonprofit that works to promote thriving rural communities, healthy forests and innovative, resilient local economies, the release said.
“This year’s Forum will focus on topics that the Northern Forest Center has successfully used throughout the region,” Craig Leggett, Supervisor for the Town of Chester in Warren County, said.
“The localized small groups will focus on three topic areas: Economic & Social Participation; Amenities & Activities; and Community Infrastructure. Put together, these three topics will produce a placed-based vision and checklist for creating and maintaining vibrant, resilient, livable Adirondack communities.”
“The Common Ground Alliance Forum gives us the opportunity to achieve stronger and more effective results for our communities by creating a space for us to set common goals, leverage our individual strengths, and collaborate on solutions to solve some of the biggest challenges facing the Adirondacks today.” Peg Olsen, Director of The Nature Conservancy’s Adirondack Chapter, said.
A general schedule is available at commongroundadk.org with further details, including information on presenters and moderators, to be added in early July.
