Common Council still split on city budget

PLATTSBURGH — The City Common Council held its fourth budget workshop this week, but budget resolutions have yet to hit the council's agenda.
At the session's start, Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) said the body was at an "impasse."
"We don't have to be," the budget officer said. "Hopefully we can arrive at some sort of compromise on the budget that will please everyone; maybe not please you to the extent that you want to be pleased, but perhaps to the extent that will deliver a good budget."
PENNING BUDGET
The meeting was held in the Old Council Chambers of City Hall.
It was open to the public, but was not livestreamed.
Councilors have clashed over the 2021 budget for months now and, as of Wednesday night, a finalized plan was not being considered for approval.
Per the charter, the council had until mid-January to pass its own budget or, by default, the 2021 Mayor's Budget would go into effect.
COMPROMISE NEEDED
Up until recently, Councilor Kelly was in favor of slashing the city's tax rate by nearly 15 percent, which was reflected in the October version of the Mayor's Budget.
Though it offered a hearty tax decrease, critics of the proposed budget had lamented its hits to various city arms, like the Community Development Office and Public Safety departments.
While he had been "thrilled" to see that proposal, Kelly noted Monday he was willing to meet in the middle, referencing an altered plan to shave only 5 percent off the tax rate next year.
"That's a huge compromise on my part," he said Monday. "I would ask you to please, as I have, consider a compromise. There is no harm in that; there is no shame."
BUDGET STATUS
At previous budget workshops, councilors have put forth the adjustments they hoped to see in next year's budget.
As of Monday's meeting, with those updates accounted for in the general fund, City Chamberlain Richard Marks said, "So far, this is balanced."
He also noted that the tax rate sat at $11.57 per $1,000 of assessed property value. That would be down about $0.07 from the current year's tax rate, and down more than $1.60 from the current 2021 Mayor's Budget proposal.
Chamberlain Marks noted, however, that other city funds, like the parking and Rec Complex funds, were in the red, with a combined deficit of about $340,000.
"The problem with both of them is that their revenues have been dramatically reduced," he said.
Councilors discussed solutions to those deficits, including restarting efforts to implement a paid-parking system in downtown Plattsburgh, which hoped to cover the costs of some recent parking improvement projects.
Community Development Director Matthew Miller said start-up costs were about $75,000 and believed the city could have it up and running within four months.
PUBLIC SAFETY
When the adjusted 2021 Mayor's Budget was released, it had dropped a combined $900,000 from the police and fire budgets.
Many have since expressed concern with those possible Public Safety cuts, including Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs, who works as the council's public safety liaison.
Her hoped changes to the 2021 budget draft would promote some City Police officers to mid-level management positions, while not backfilling them with new officers.
Chief Levi Ritter said this method had the potential to reduce police overtime by spreading out managerial oversight.
Gibbs also hoped to maintain all three of the department's dispatchers, something the Mayor's Budget did not do, as well as add on a fourth one.
Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) was against this; Steve Brodi (D-Ward 3) was in favor.
'THE COUNCIL'S BUDGET'
Kelly still expressed concern with the Public Safety changes, referencing former Councilor Ira Barbell's recent report examining that department.
Barbell resigned from his council position at the end of this meeting.
"The question is, 'Why are we justified to spend $400,000 for a level of activity that has been proven to be very, very low?'" Kelly asked, acknowledging the city's crime rate.
There was some discussion about whether or not the logic of that study was flawed and the importance of dispatchers, but the conversation ultimately circled to Gibbs addressing Kelly, saying, "This is the council's budget. It isn't just what you say; it's what the council says."
"I know that," Kelly answered. "I'm willing to compromise. Are you willing to compromise?"
Gibbs defended her requested alterations, asserting she had done her homework with the department during her two years on the council, noting that changes could be made in the 2022 budget, if things didn't pan out as planned.
BE CAUTIOUS
The meeting went on for more than two hours and councilors also discussed the possibility of adding a full-time position to the Mayor's Office to split time between events planning and Rec Complex contracting, as well as Plattsburgh Public Library funding and the potential to add a deputy chamberlain, per the city's charter.
While Councilor Brodi feared major tax cuts would leave the city high and dry come an emergency, Councilor Moore warned the council be cautious of major spending.
"I would like to be cautious here," he said. "I hate layoffs. Nothing is worse than getting halfway through the year and realizing we can't pay for the people that need us. That's bad planning our part.
"I just want us to be cautious. That's all I'm saying."
