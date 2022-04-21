Common Council delays Margaret Street decision

PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Common Council voted four to one to table adoption of a plan that would have set in motion the conversion of a portion of Margaret Street to one-way traffic during a packed meeting Thursday night.
AGING UTILITIES
Full-depth reconstruction of Margaret Street from Cornelia to Broad streets, as well as Court and Brinkerhoff streets between Margaret and Oak streets, is necessitated by aging public utility infrastructure that runs beneath the roadways. The city decided to proceed with a reimagining of the surface of Margaret, Court and Brinkerhoff streets as well.
Following a monthslong process that involved public meetings and surveys, the C&S Companies and the city announced a proposal last week that would make Margaret Street a one-way from Court to Brinkerhoff streets.
Also part of the project is a road diet on the stretches of Court and Brinkerhoff between Oak and Beekman streets that would reduce them to one lane of traffic, leaving room for wider sidewalks, a biking lane, parking on both sides and buffer areas between pedestrians, bikes and vehicles.
Work on the study area needing full-depth reconstruction is anticipated to start in May 2023, and wrap up in August 2024, while the resurfacing of Court and Brinkerhoff is slated for May to November 2024.
GIBBS QUESTIONS
Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) put forward several questions, including what portion of the project costs certain funding sources would cover, whether a contingency was built into the estimated project cost of $10.8 million and what the plan was for ensuring businesses and residents had access to water and sewer during construction.
According to City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest, how much money will come from sources like Consolidated Local Streets and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS), the American Rescue Plan Act and state Touring Routes Program funding would depend on the final cost estimate for the project, which would follow adoption of the final design.
Todd Humphrey, department manager for the C&S Companies’ transportation group, pointed out that the estimated project cost included in his firm's report built in a 20% contingency for factors like inflation.
He said the new water/sewer lines could be set in a different location offset from the current lines, allowing the old systems to remain in use until it was time to cut over to the new ones.
CONTINGENCY PLAN
Councilor Jeff Moore (D-Ward 5) said there were two things he hoped to see resolved before turning his no vote on the plan into a yes.
He wanted to ensure there would be adequate space for accommodating outdoor dining on sidewalks, not the streets, and suggested having a contingency plan that would allow the portion of Margaret Street to be converted back to two-way traffic with simple re-striping if making it a one-way did not work out.
Humphrey said it would be possible to test out the one-way during the beginning of the design phase of the project, and use information gleaned from that experiment to optimize and time traffic signals downtown should the one-way go forward.
Moore reiterated that he thought it was prudent to put the option to go back to a two-way into the project, and suggested tabling the proposal.
MAYOR: DON'T KICK CAN
Rosenquest said he was fine going that route, but didn’t want to keep kicking the can.
“Fundamentally what this comes down to ... is 1903 infrastructure that we continue to see fail more often than not, and that is the whole point of this project. That’s why we even started this project.”
The mayor advised caution against expending resources on hiring experts, then not taking their advice.
“We’ve got to put some trust in the process and I’ll tell you, this process from day one has been out there. People have been included.”
Moore noted that the final version of the plan did not come out until last week.
“I don’t think these are insurmountable obstacles,” he said of his suggestions, “but it really pays to measure twice and cut once. This is our downtown. It’s our crown jewel. We want to make sure that we do all the due diligence that we can to make sure the project works.”
KELLY AGAINST TABLING
Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2), the lone nay vote on tabling the resolution said, with limited space storefront to storefront, he was in support of the partial one-way option.
“The public is telling us, ‘We want to preserve parking, we want more dining space.’ The only you thing you can do at that point, the only option you have left is to reduce the traffic lane, so that’s why I decided to become for this proposal, it’s the only way to make it work.”
Gibbs, Moore, Councilor Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) and Councilor Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) voted in favor of tabling adoption of the plan. Councilor Jamie Canales (Ward 1) was not present.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
The council’s vote was preceded by a mixture of public comments, with some pointing to how Margaret Street used to be a one-way decades ago and was changed back to two-way traffic.
“It seems we're heading down a path that we've already been down and we know how it ends,” downtown property owner Jon Seiden said.
Seiden and Peter Regnier, who owns five properties in the city, questioned basing the one-way option on a survey in which 58% of respondents opted for the two-way alternatives.
“I don’t think those people feel they’re being heard,” Regnier said.
Karen Derusha suggested the elimination of parking between Court and Brinkerhoff streets, positing it would be less intrusive to traffic flow, the parking spots could be absorbed by the Arnie Pavone lot and there would be room for bike lanes.
Speaking on behalf of many Edgewater Estates neighbors, Diana Wardell expressed support for C&S’ proposal.
“I’m very excited and appreciative of again some forward-looking vision that the city has at this point to try to return some vibrant life to downtown.”
Business owner Steve Brodi described the proposal as exciting and vibrant, but expressed concern over resulting reduction in traffic.
