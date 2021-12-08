PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Common Council reached consensus on five of 11 proposed budget adjustments and related statements during a workshop last week.
The remaining items could come before the council as individual resolutions to be voted on before finalizing the 2022 spending plan.
MANAGER RAISES
The first item the council agreed upon was that pay increases will be made per the approved management agreement with no discretionary add-ons.
Mayor Chris Rosenquest’s proposed budget would see a 2% raise for most city managers. He later told the Press-Republican that would account for a total budget increase of a little more than $20,000, about $8,700 of which would come from the general fund.
He said he has alternatively asked the council to support a 1.5% increase, which comes to about $18,900 in total wage increases and a general fund contribution of close to $8,200.
"In comparison to other city staff, the majority of our city employees will receive a 1.5% increase for 2021 and another 1.5% pay increase for 2022. The last time management pay was adjusted for cost of living was in January of 2020. I simply don't think this is fair or equitable."
INDIVIDUAL RESOLUTIONS
Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) said at the meeting that she would like to see such pay increases put to the council as individual resolutions and not simply be passed as part of the whole budget since they lie outside what is dictated by the employee handbook.
“I’m not saying absolutely no, I’m saying that this shouldn’t be folded into the budget,” she said. “I think these should be individual resolutions.”
Along the same lines, the council also decided that promotions included in the budget should be considered individually by the council, which was the second item.
CITY POLICE ITEMS
The third item was affirmation of the council’s commitment that Plattsburgh City Police shall consist of no more than 42 sworn officers, unless approved by the council.
In anticipation of retirements in the coming year and the time it takes for a new officer to complete the academy and field training, the city recently hired 10 new police officers, which will bring the total number of sworn officers to 47, Gibbs said.
Five or six retirements will bring the number back down to 42.
The fourth proposal, also City Police-related, was to purchase a police car from the police budget and not bond it out.
Councilor Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) said the city typically does not bond an item or project unless it has a life of 10 years or more. Gibbs said anything can happen to a car, and the city does not want to accrue unnecessary debt or pay debt on a car that it does not have anymore due to a crash or age.
“If the police department needs a vehicle, let’s put it in the operations budget and budget for it," she said.
Rosenquest said the city does bond other assets like vehicles and machinery. He was fine with taking the bond for the police vehicle out, but recommended developing a bonding policy going forward.
CITY FIRE
The final item agreed upon was that Plattsburgh City Fire shall consist of 36 firefighters.
Gibbs noted that City Fire payroll is for 36 firefighters and a full-time assistant chief.
“Thirty-six individuals is too much to manage with two firehouses and one manager, and it has been for a while," she said.
CONSENSUS NOT REACHED
Proposed items that the council did not reach consensus on were:
• The City Fire overtime budget shall decrease from $300,000 to $250,000.
• No laborers will be added to the Community Development Office or Rec Complex. Tasks will go to the Department of Public Works.
• Delete the assistant superintendent of public works.
• Eliminate the proposed project planner/technical support program manager position.
• Hire a deputy chamberlain.
• 35-hour employees will remain at 35 hours.
These items could see further discussion and come before the council as resolutions. Gibbs said she was unsure if they would be discussed during Thursday's Finance and Community Development Committee meeting.
OVERTIME
Gibbs said during the meeting that she was confident adding another manager to City Fire would help get the overtime budget under control.
But Councilor Jaime Canales (D-Ward 1) voiced objections to lowering it, pointing to factors like injuries and fatigue, and how the council is supposed to provide for public safety.
According to Rosenquest, the five-year average of City Fire overtime payroll is $340,000.
"I’d rather see us kind of shoot higher and then really bust our hump to control that cost rather than this admittedly frustrating situation of having to come back and say, 'Oh we’ve got to bump that, increase that, increase this again,'" he said.
Moore characterized increasing the overtime budget as "throwing in the towel," and Gibbs agreed.
She said she understands the burdens City Fire faces, but she would rather see a department work within the money allotted for it and come up with a plan on how to make it work, which has not happened during her tenure.
COUNCIL INVOLVEMENT
Asked who was involved in coming up with the proposals, Gibbs told the Press-Republican she, Moore and Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) are the senior members of the council and the only ones who have been through several budget sessions in the city, including the mayor.
She noted that quorum rules forbid the council from meeting in groups larger than three, and posited it was a natural progression that proposed budget changes would begin with veteran councilors and be disseminated from there.
"That is exactly what happened. It's efficient and it makes sense. All councilors were contacted for their input; some were more engaged than others."
Rosenquest said, per the charter, the council needs to introduce resolutions and a budget message outlining and justifying their changes.
"It's my understanding that not all councilors have contributed to the proposed changes. In a recent email sent from my office, I've encouraged all councilors be kept involved in this process."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
