Collins to step down as Clarkson president

POTSDAM — Longtime Clarkson University President Anthony "Tony" Collins announced Friday that he will step down in June 2022.
“It has been an honor afforded by the trustees to lead Clarkson University as the president, motivated by the commitment and dedication of our faculty, staff and inspirational students," Collin said in a statement.
"Beyond the campus constituents, the communities surrounding our multiple campuses have joined us in working to propel Clarkson forward.
"Clarkson has a unique character that attracts this support. I am grateful to our federal, state and regional representatives, as well as our donors, often alumni, who have provided the resources necessary to build this great university.”
PARTNERSHIP
A native of Australia, Collins joined the Clarkson faculty in 1982 after earning his master's and doctoral degrees from Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.
He started out as an assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering, and later progressed to full professor, department chair, dean, vice president for academic affairs and provost.
Collins became the Potsdam institution's 16th president in 2003.
In 2011, Gov. Andrew Cuomo appointed him and North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas as co-chairs of the newly-formed North Country Regional Economic Development Council.
"We hadn't known each other before taking on that shared mission, but I very quickly came to deeply admire Tony for his vision, his optimism, his leadership and his innovative spirit," Douglas said in a statement.
"He constantly sees pathways forward when we need to find them, and embodies what I would call the power of partnership."
YEAR AHEAD
Douglas noted how, under Collins' leadership, Clarkson has become an active partner in economic development in the region, including in the Plattsburgh area with the chamber, Clinton Community College and manufacturers.
"In our eight years co-leading the REDC, he was indispensable in drawing over $800 million in state investment to dozens of projects from broadband to advanced manufacturing to hospitality and agriculture," Douglas continued.
"I feel privileged to regard Tony Collins as not only an esteemed partner but as a friend. And I know he can't stop innovating and achieving, so we can expect plenty of continued collaboration in the year ahead."
A search committee comprised of trustees, faculty, staff, students and alumni will identify Collins' successor.
