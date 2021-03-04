PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh’s North Country home and its students have always been a primary focus for the team in the college’s Office of Admissions.
“With the pandemic, we are actively working to identify new challenges and barriers that North Country students, their families and counselors are experiencing,” Jessica Fish, associate director of admissions, said.
Fish said her team is working to adjust our offerings, resources and approaches to best serve our local community.
"The college has an admissions counselor fully dedicated to serving local student and counseling communities," she said.
“While we haven’t been able to travel around to conduct high school visits and participate in college fairs in person, we continue to schedule and virtually visit all North Country high schools that were accommodating a virtual option.
"Many regional and national organizations continue to host fairs virtually that we also participate in.”
VIRTUAL 'COLLEGE DAYS'
This year, the regular College Days event was held virtually in the fall.
Traditionally, it is an on-campus field trip event for high school juniors to visit campus, learn more about academics and student life, tour campus and eat in the dining facilities,
“It included interactive student panels and faculty discussions to encourage engagement and interest in a virtual environment,” Fish said.
"Additionally, the North Country adviser texts and emails students on a regular basis to provide them with guidance on next steps, answer their academic and student-life questions and offer to arrange in-person or virtual meetings with current students, faculty, financial aid and more."
The Office of Admissions evaluates each student, what their interests are, matches them with experiences and provides information and resources that will enrich their college search.
"We recognize COVID presents unprecedented challenges and barriers in the college search and application process, so this outreach is dedicated to helping fill those gaps and give students and their families a direct, personal contact that they can rely on for questions and advice," Fish said.
E-COMMUNICATION
For high school guidance counselors, Admissions has implemented a counselor e-communication campaign that sends North Country counselors — and those around the state — timely information about SUNY Plattsburgh.
“The information is geared specifically toward what counselors need to know to assist students through the college process,” Fish said.
"This includes announcements of new programs, reminders on dates and deadlines, upcoming events that would benefit their students, ways counselors can access comprehensive information on their applicants, and more."
To further reach North Country students, the Office of Admissions has enhanced and added new ventures including:
SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE
North Country high school graduates from Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties are also encouraged to contact Financial Aid for information on the $3,500 North Country Scholarship.
The scholarship is awarded to students who, among other qualifications, exhibit the highest combination of academic excellence and extracurricular achievement.
For more information on North Country admissions outreach, call the Office of Admissions at 518-564-2040, email admissions@plattsburgh.edu or visit https://www.plattsburgh.edu/admissions/index.html.
