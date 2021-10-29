Cogan Avenue nearing completion

PLATTSBURGH — The Cogan Avenue makeover is cruising towards the finish line.
Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said construction will wrap up in coming days and be followed closely behind by striping.
"From what we're hearing from community and residents, there's been an overall positive feedback. I believe there are some tweaks we'll make moving forward specific to the Cogan Avenue-Cornelia Street intersection."
MUCH ANTICIPATED
Shovels first hit the ground there over the summer.
Cogan Avenue, located in the City of Plattsburgh's Ward 3, is a connector to heavily commercial Cornelia Street and has long been notorious for its abundant pot holes.
Talk of fixing it up has surfaced several times over the years, but the city most recently committed to street's total reconstruction in 2020.
Though scheduled for a fall 2020 completion, the project was postponed last year in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SIDEWALKS, CURBING, CROSSWALK
The reconstruction project extends from Cornelia Street to Park Avenue.
Luck Brothers Inc. crews were spotted onsite throughout the summer and early fall, digging into the ground, installing new infrastructure and performing other work.
Passersby can see many of the roadway's additions, like four-foot-wide sidewalks, a completely new addition, on both sides of the street accompanied by two feet of green space and curbing.
The project also included a new watermain with new hydrants and shut offs, as well as a new signalized pedestrian crosswalk on the Cornelia Street side, nearby Domino's Pizza.
Cogan Avenue was able to maintain one lane of on-street parking, down from two, and two-way traffic.
USING RIGHT-OF-WAY
The city is using up about one-third, approximately five feet, of its 15-foot-right-of-way onto Cogan Avenue homeowners' perceived lawns and driveways to do so.
This was a heated topic in early 2020 when the City Common Council was then contemplating a series of possible roadway blueprints prepared by C&S Engineers Inc.
Residents then expressed concern with the project overall.
Though many said they wanted potholes fixed, they scorned the idea of front lawns being cut into. Slicing on-street parking availability in half, down to only one side of the street when they were accustomed to having it on both, and installing sidewalks that would place pedestrians too close to their homes, were other topics of contention.
Outspoken residents said then they had become accustomed to the sidewalk-less street and liked it that way. Many said they only wanted the roadway freshly paved.
HARD TO PLEASE EVERYONE
City officials asserted, though, that the use of Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS) funding for the project required compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, including additions like sidewalks.
The council ultimately decided on the design now underway and had, at the time, called it a compromise.
City Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) called the project "many years overdue."
"When I took office, several residents brought that fact to my attention and wondered what the fate of the project was going to be. So in 2019, I brought it to then mayor (Colin) Read and the Public Works department for reconsideration," Gibbs recounted.
"One reason it hadn't been done is the cost. It was not a simple resurfacing project. It was a full depth reconstruction, which of course is very expensive."
Following last year's delays, Gibbs was happy to see the project back on the 2021 construction schedule.
"I know there was considerable concern about having sidewalks to maintain," she said, "but sidewalks really are the safest option, especially in regards to a very busy street such as Cogan Avenue."
So far, the Ward 3 councilor said she only had one concern about some narrow curbing, and another resident concerned about snow removal.
"It is very hard to rectify all concerns with large projects such as this," Gibbs said. "In the end, safer roads are better for everyone."
