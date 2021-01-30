PLATTSBURGH — Twenty-one-year-old, self-taught barista Rebekah Hilpl is taking coffee grounds to new heights, serving fresh cups of joe out of mobile coffee bar High Peaks Brews.
Her 1966 Phoenix camper was gutted and fitted with drink-making essentials so she could attach it to her truck and set up the coffee stop in parking lots across the North Country.
"My plan was always to go to college and do something with animals," she told the Press-Republican, "but I decided it really wasn't for me."
That's when Hilpl started researching the mobile food truck business.
"Then I found coffee; I'm a huge fan of coffee."
55-YEAR-OLD TRAILER
Hilpl, a recent Saranac Central School District graduate, spent lots of time scouring the internet for a trailer.
"These things are super popular," she said.
She eventually found the 55-year-old Phoenix, put up for sale by an older couple for $1,000 on Facebook Marketplace.
Her parents, Sean and Laura, drove out of town to make the sale and pick it up.
"When the couple found out about my idea and what I wanted to do with it, they said, 'Just give it to her for free,'" Hilpl said. "That was really exciting."
HALF A YEAR LATER
But transforming a camper into a caffeine bar was no easy task.
"There were a lot of trials along the way," Hilpl said. "My dad, he built our house and other things, but this was definitely different."
With help from family, the trailer was gutted and rebuilt from the inside out.
"There was a bathroom; there was a couch; there was a table," she said. "We had to take that all out."
Now, the trailer has a brand new interior loaded with coffee equipment and is branded with the High Peaks Brews' logo on the outside.
From start to finish, Hilpl said it took about six months before she was open for business this past September.
LEARNING THE TRADE
Having never been a barista before, Hilpl said there was some trial and error on that front, too.
"There was definitely a learning curve, but once I decided on doing this, there was nothing stopping me," she said.
The 21 year old said she watched "probably a million" YouTube videos.
"I really didn't get the hang of it until I got my machines and started doing it myself," she said. "It was definitely nerve-wracking on my first day."
ON THE MENU
On top of traditional drip coffee, the High Peaks Brew menu offers specialty espresso drinks, like iced lattes, cappuccinos and americanos, as well as chai tea lattes and hot chocolate.
Signature lattes include Salted Caramel, NY Maple and Vanilla Bean and High Peaks' seasonal lattes are High Peaks Bliss, Winter Mint and Toasted Almond Coconut.
Hilpl buys her beans from Lakeside Coffee, a family-owned coffee shop on Lake Street in Rouses Point.
"They've been really great," she said.
She also sells her very own homemade goods, like muffins and cookies. She learned tips and tricks from her mom, former 20-year-long owner of True Brook Bakery.
'ALWAYS A RISK'
Hilpl started selling her drinks in Cadyville, where her family lives, but has taken the venture to Peru, Chazy and the Town of Plattsburgh.
The barista makes her schedule weekly and posts it to the business' social media pages.
"People see it there and they come and find me."
While she wasn't sure how her mobile business would be received, Hilpl said there's been noticeable growth at this point.
"It's always a risk when you start something, but everyone has been extremely supportive," she said. "I couldn't have asked for a better two months of being open."
