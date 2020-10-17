Cobb sees COVID-19 as Washington's biggest issue

PLATTSBURGH — Representing the North Country in Congress is Tedra Cobb's goal.
“I don’t envision running for anything else," the Canton Democrat and former St. Lawrence County legislator told The Press-Republican editorial board during a recent interview.
"I envision being a great congresswoman for the people here and putting the people here first.”
HEALTH CARE
This year marks Cobb's second time not only running for Congress but also going up against incumbent North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville).
On what motivated her to run again, Cobb, 53, pointed to the same focus as her 2018 run: health care.
“For me, my passion has been to expand access to health care, to help families, and Elise Stefanik has spent her career in Washington trying to take health care away.”
Cobb has often stated that, with her 2017 vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Stefanik would have kicked 64,000 district residents off their health insurance.
COVID-19 RESPONSE
Cobb currently sees COVID-19 as the biggest issue in Washington.
She pointed to how well over 200,000 Americans have died from the disease, millions have lost their jobs and/or become infected, and the economy “is in shambles.”
“The president knew about how dangerous the virus was and he did not tell the truth to the American people," Cobb said.
"I believe that leadership is about telling the truth to the American people and we still don’t have a realistic and consistent federal response to this virus, and until we have that, we are going to be behind the virus.”
Cobb said that response should include rapid testing and contact tracing, more Paycheck Protection Program funding for small businesses, direct aid for municipalities and personal protective equipment for schools and hospitals.
She also believes that, for the time being, another round of the $600 in weekly supplemental federal unemployment benefits is necessary to help people meet expenses.
“These are all things relying on the federal government to lead us here and they have not.
"We need to send leaders to Washington — which is why I’m in the race — who are going to fight for the North Country and work with others to get legislation that’s meaningful.”
'LEAD BY EXAMPLE'
Cobb wished President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and everyone else who has been infected with COVID-19 a speedy recovery, but said the administration needed to be held accountable for its lacking response to the crisis.
In order to prevent putting people at risk of the coronavirus, Cobb said she has not incorporated public meetings into her campaigning. Instead, she has opted for Zoom town halls and calls.
She said her campaign has made almost three million calls, and that district residents have said they are worried about their health care, Social Security, Medicare, the economy and their kids.
“It is my responsibility to keep this community safe while I run. It is his (Trump's) responsibility as the leader of this country to also lead by example.”
PUT PARTISANSHIP ASIDE
On what makes her more qualified to represent the North Country than Stefanik, Cobb said she has lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years.
That includes eight years on the St. Lawrence County Legislature, during which she said she worked with Democrats and Republicans and helped pass an ethics law, lower prescription drugs and assist seniors with home heating.
Asked how she would bring results to the district if the House flipped and both the Senate and White House remained Republican, Cobb pointed to the current divisiveness in Washington which has caused a log jam.
She recounted how she was in the legislature's minority during her first four years, and its majority in her second four years, remarking that local government teaches you to put partisanship aside.
“We live in the same community, we have to solve our problems and … solve those problems together and that is the work that I have done as a legislator.”
She added that she will work with any other representative who will help the North Country get what it needs, and would support whoever is going to be the best advocate for the region to lead the House.
WILL FIGHT
During last year’s impeachment hearings, Stefanik tied herself to Trump, which changed things, Cobb said.
“People saw Elise Stefanik a long time ago as being independent and that has no longer been the case and she continues to tie herself to Trump.”
As an example, Cobb pointed to Stefanik’s “silence” following the New York Times report that Russian intelligence had paid Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. troops and an article published by The Atlantic which cited multiple anonymous sources who said Trump had called fallen soldiers “losers” and “suckers.”
Stefanik has said the Times report has been discredited and that The Atlantic story was false and included no on-the-record quotes.
NBC News reported in September that, according to Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command who oversees U.S. troops in Afghanistan, available intelligence has not corroborated the Russian bounty program’s existence, but that the search for evidence was ongoing and it was not a closed matter.
Cobb said soldiers, including those at Fort Drum, deserve a congresswoman who will stand up for them. She claimed Stefanik has not said she will protect and fight for them.
"It is unconscionable and I want every soldier to know, I will fight for them.”
PUBLIC OPTION
During her 2018 run, Cobb voiced support for a system like Medicare-for-all. This time around, she has backed a public option to buy into the program, previously citing conversations with unions and doctors that informed that decision.
“A Medicare public option really is simply about choice," Cobb said.
"It’s about people being able to buy into Medicare, a program that we know and love, ... or keep the insurance that they have.”
Cobb contended that Stefanik has voted to raise the cost of prescription drugs, pointing to her vote against H.R.3, the House-passed Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act, which would allow Medicare to negotiate the cost of prescription drugs.
SCIENCE-BASED DECISIONS
Cobb said we need science-based decision-making when it comes to climate change. That includes measures like fully funding the Environmental Protection Agency, passing the Scientific Integrity Act and ending both fossil fuel subsidies and "the corruptive influence of money in politics.”
She pointed out how Stefanik voted to repeal the Clean Power Plan.
“We can’t pull back and environmental protections are crucially important … to our (the district's) tourism economy, to farming and to our health and wellbeing.”
Cobb does not support the Green New Deal, and views it as a “white paper.”
“It’s an idea, it’s lots of ideas. But what I’ve said, I think, are specifics.”
POLICE REFORM, RACISM
Cobb is against defunding the police, but believes change is needed.
Measures she supports include banning chokeholds, strangleholds and no-knock warrants; de-escalation tactics; and having professionals such as substance use treatment and mental health providers assist officers.
“These are all important things that I think will help keep people safer but also will help police to do what they do better.”
On whether enough was already being done to address racism and police reform, Cobb said the country is in “the Civil Rights Movement of right now.”
“I think it’s showing us that we’re not quite where we need to be and we need to work together, not divisively, not taking sides but see what can we do to work together to solve some of these problems.”
BORDER CLOSURE
Cobb said she supports the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, an updated version of the North American Free Trade Agreement that went into effect over the summer.
Regarding the U.S.-Canada border’s continued closure, Cobb said it was important to get the coronavirus under control, reiterating that a realistic and consistent federal response was needed.
“In order to get the border opened, that’s what we need.”
She noted the border’s importance in terms of both manufacturing and tourism, adding how when she was in Cape Vincent over the summer, she did not see the usual boat traffic going back and forth.
'THIS IS MY HOME'
If elected, Cobb hopes she can be remembered for passing meaningful legislation that helps make people’s lives better.
“So, whether it’s health care, whether it’s making sure that Social Security is fully funded for people here, Medicare is funded for people here and again, it gets back to constituents … making sure that people are heard and have an advocate for them.”
Should she lose the race, Cobb plans to continue community and public service.
“I’m sure that whatever it is will present itself. This is my home. This is my community.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.