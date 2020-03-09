GLENS FALLS — Democratic congressional candidate Tedra Cobb said Monday she will continue to run a positive campaign that talks about issues such as health care and the economy — in spite of negative attacks from U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik.
“She can call me whatever name she wants to call me. That’s about character. I’m going to talk about the issues that people face every day. At the end of this, people will decide what is the most important issue for them,” Cobb said in an interview on Monday with The Post-Star editorial board.
SIN TAXES
Stefanik repeatedly uses the moniker “Taxin’ Tedra” against Cobb for some of her votes as a St. Lawrence County legislator.
Stefanik recently voted against anti-vaping legislation because it would have contained an excise tax.
Cobb pointed out that taxes, like the gas tax, are used to pay for roads. “Sin” taxes on alcohol go toward substance abuse programs.
IMPEACHMENT EFFECT
The impeachment of President Donald Trump thrust the 21st Congressional District into the national spotlight with the high-profile questioning by Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, of witnesses during the hearings. Stefanik’s national profile grew, and with it, people donated more than $2 million to Cobb’s campaign because she is running to unseat the three-term congresswoman.
Cobb pointed out that most of the contributions that flooded in during the impeachment hearing were small donations of an average of about $27 per person.
Cobb added that the money will help to get the message out. Last time around, Cobb emerged from an 11-person primary field with no money for the general election and had to start from scratch.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has not committed any resources at this point, according to Cobb.
“DCCC has been helpful, but they’ve not called the race red to blue — yet,” she said.
Cobb said she does not want this race to be a referendum on Trump, but rather on the need to have someone in Congress who is an independent voice and has lived, worked and volunteered in the community.
“There are two kinds of people who run, those who run for their ego and those who run to serve their community. I am running to serve my community,” she said.
HEALTH INSURANCE
Cobb hit familiar themes throughout the 45-minute discussion including attacking Stefanik’s record on health care, the economy and entitlements.
“It’s important to remember that Elise Stefanik wrote the plan in 2012 to privatize Social Security and Medicare. As we see the stock market right now, I’m not willing to gamble people’s future,” she said.
Cobb criticized Stefanik for her vote to use taxpayer money to argue the lawsuit currently before the U.S. Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act now that Congress has repealed the tax penalty that was imposed if people did not have health insurance.
Cobb said she knows what it was like when her daughter, who has celiac disease, needed emergency surgery. Cobb did not think twice about ordering MRIs or other tests because she had excellent health insurance. About a month after that crisis, Cobb lost her health care insurance.
‘THEY’RE HAVING
A HARD TIME’
Cobb said despite the president’s claims of a strong economy, people in the North Country are still living paycheck to paycheck.
“They’re having a hard time paying for health care. They’re having a hard time paying for college. They’re having a hard time putting food on the table or putting gas in the car,” she said.
She grew up in a home with one biological brother and nine adopted siblings. Her parents took on teenagers that were “hard-to-place.” The family had to make sacrifices, which led to Cobb saying that chicken surprise was a favorite meal because if she found the chicken, it was a surprise.
“I cannot tell you how many people have emailed with recipes or with stories — stories of their parent struggling to put food on the table,” she said. “As we talk about this economy, there are people being left behind.”
WIC VOUCHERS
Cobb also recalled a story when times were lean before she went back to work after giving birth, when she needed to use WIC vouchers for a time. She said one time the grocery clerk was being difficult because Cobb was attempting to buy one 2-pound block of cheese instead of the two 1-pound blocks that were required.
She said she wanted to turn around and tell the people in line that she was working and not just living on benefits.
“I know what it’s like for people who are working so hard, and I’m running against someone who seems to be so disconnected from that everyday experience,” she said.
