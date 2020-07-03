Coast guard, county sheriffs respond to plane incident near Valcour Island

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Sheriff's Department Marine Patrol assisted the U.S. Coast Guard with an incident involving an aircraft on Lake Champlain near Valcour Island, Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day said.
The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon when there was a mishap when a sea-plane landed on the water, a Coast Guard spokesperson said.
Although details of what happened were not available, the nose of the aircraft could be seen slightly submerged in the lake water.
Clinton County Dispatch was notified of the occurrence by the Coast Guard, Day said, and County Emergency Services coordinated with the sheriff’s department and Coast Guard and made notification to other agencies including Plattsburgh International Airport and Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers.
The sea-plane was later towed to Plattsburgh Boat Basin marina with the assistance of a Sheriff's boat, arriving there shortly after 6 p.m.
No injuries were reported in the mishap which is reported to have involved a boat as well, Day said.
The coast guard spokesperson added that the incident will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.