PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition says its suit against the city is still brewing and noted continued frustrations with the planned Durkee Street redevelopment project at a Thursday morning press conference.
COALITION FORMATION
The coalition, a group of various city stakeholders, formed in July of 2019 and, at that time, said legal action was a possibility. That claim resurfaced a few months later when coalition attorney Matt Fuller spoke before city councilors in September.
The Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition boasts hundreds to thousands of supporters, which, it has said, was backed by various written and/or virtual petitions, as well as admittance to an online Facebook page.
The group has openly expressed concern with current development plans pegged for the Durkee Street parking area, a city-owned lot of some 289 public spaces, but says it welcomed the lot's development.
"We don't agree with what Prime has proposed," Coalition President Scott Allen said at the virtual press conference.
THE PROJECT
The 3.4-acre lot, which sits at the corner of Durkee and Bridge streets, was allotted $4.3 million of the city's $10 million, state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant.
The project, per DRI documents, was meant to return the lot to city tax rolls via the construction of a multi-story, multi-building project, to incorporate residential, commercial and/or retail, office and community open space.
Albany County-based Prime Companies, now known locally as Prime Plattsburgh LLC, was the sole developer to respond to the city's request for proposals.
After signing a deal with the city early last year, Prime made adjustments to its preliminary site plan, now calling for a 115-unit apartment complex, about 13,000 square feet of commercial space, above and underground public/private parking and a pedestrian walkway.
DURKEE OPPOSITION
Opposition of the downtown project could be heard at most public hearings, whether at the city's Common Council, Planning Board or Zoning Board of Appeals, as well as similar meetings at the county level.
Opposition could also be seen in written public comment submitted to the various boards, as well as the County of Clinton Industrial Development Agency, which is overseeing a Payment In Lieu of Taxes agreement that the developer has applied for.
It has been said, however, that the recurring names of coalition members speaking out made the opposition group feel smaller than advertised.
"We know personally people, many people, that we've spoken to that are concerned about this project," Allen said.
"I'll admit it, there's a limited number of people that are willing to get up, like we are, and speak to this issue. The people that I have spoken to have encouraged me. They've said, 'Yes, Scott. Do our bidding for us. You speak for us. Here's a check, put it in your legal defense fund,'" he continued.
"We're the voice of many other people downtown."
Some business owners were afraid to speak out, fearing repercussions, coalition members added.
'DISASTER WAITING TO HAPPEN'
Allen pointed out coalition issues with the project's most recent site plan, calling its underground parking entrance a "disaster waiting to happen."
That Bridge Street entrance, he said, would have underground parkers pulling their cars out directly onto the sidewalk.
Though mirrors were to be mounted on the inside of the building there, Allen said "most safe parking garages have at least a car's length after you exit a building, so that you can look up and down the sidewalk.
Here, you have to pull out onto the sidewalk," he continued. "It's really a safety issue."
Other issues were with, what the coalition considered to be, a lack of parking.
Though city officials, with help from the Plattsburgh Parking Advisory Committee, were the ones tasked with finding replacement parking downtown, Prime's plans hoped to stray from the city's current parking code, finding those outdated and not in line with the site's hoped walkability.
HOPED CHANGES
When asked what Prime could do to ease the minds of the downtown coalition, members stressed less apartment units, added green space and a more subdivided parcel to mirror the existing buildings of the corridor.
"If it were developed the way the rest of the downtown is, party walls with 30- to 60-foot wide buildings — build a series of those," Allen said.
"If this entire project fails, we're stuck here in the City of Plattsburgh with this huge building. All of the eggs are in one basket."
Widening the sidewalk was another thing that could be done, Allen added.
While Prime has noted some fairly wide walkways, the coalition president pointed to a section on Durkee Street where it would narrow to four feet.
"It just seems selfish on the part of the developer to do that," he said.
'HIJACKING OPPORTUNITY'
Other coalition members spoke out against the project Thursday morning, including longtime redeveloper John Seiden.
"I spent a lot of years trying to make the community better," he said.
"What our community is witnessing right now is basically a hijacking of what could be the opportunity of a lifetime. We all want something to happen, but the way that this (project) is being presented right now is in no spirit of the DRI."
Seiden, who was on the original DRI committee four years ago, did not think Prime's project was representative of the original intent of the grant monies.
"What we're being presented with now is nothing more than a glorified, gated community."
LAWSUIT PENDING
In looking for a lawsuit update, Allen said the coalition, using funds donated by various coalition members and supporters, still "absolutely planned" to file.
"It's ready to go," he said. "Let's see what the Zoning Board does and the Planning Board does at their upcoming meetings."
The first of the two would be the ZBA meeting to be held Monday, May 18 with its pre-meeting to begin at 6:30 p.m.
The project has been before that board for several months and, though the public hearing had been closed pending new information, written comments submitted via email to cityinfo@plattsburghcitygov.com with a detailed subject line were still to be accepted.
"Our appeal here goes out the public." Allen said. "If you share the views of the thousands of people we've heard from that are opposed to the project, then we encourage those people to reach out to the Zoning Board and the Planning Board."
The latter was to meet the following Monday.
PRIME FEEDBACK
Prime Plattsburgh declined to comment on any claims made by the coalition at this time.
Their continued feedback can be found within documents on the city's website and on the city's Youtube channel at various pre-recorded meetings.
