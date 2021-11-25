PLATTSBURGH — Citing a rising trend in violence across state prisons, Acting Commissioner Anthony Annucci, in a memo sent to inmates, outlined measures the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision would take to address offending inmates.
“While there has always been the occasional very troubling incident, the trend I am seeing of late, in terms of sheer savagery of the assault, the randomness of the assault, and the lack of any precipitating event before the assault, is extremely disturbing. This will not be tolerated,” Annucci wrote in the memo dated Nov. 22.
Annuci said any violent offense in a state prison would lead to prosecution and the possibility of additional determinate imprisonment sentences.
“Make no mistake about it. The Department will do everything within its power to keep everyone safe from assault, regardless of whether the person is an employee, other incarcerated individual, volunteer, visitor or contractor,” Annucci wrote to inmates.
“This in turn means holding the guilty party fully accountable in a court of law.”
Earlier in the memo, Annucci outlined initiatives by DOCCS he said have helped, “put a human face” to inmates and ended his notice by reiterating his support of those efforts.
“I am strongly supportive of progressive programs and the positive impacts and transformative changes that incarcerated individuals can bring about within their own lives and the lives of their fellow New Yorkers,” he said. “However, we cannot have the types of programs we support without a fundamentally safe environment.”
On Wednesday, the union representing correction officers in New York criticized the acting commissioner’s memo, saying DOCCS’ previous “watered down” discipline is putting officers at risk.
“This memo misses the mark in so many ways and is extremely disturbing,” New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association President Michael Powers said in a statement.
“To us, it means that the State’s progressive policies have watered down the disciplinary system so much that their only deterrent to keeping inmates from assaulting staff is a sternly worded memo and relying on overtaxed [district attorney] offices to bring forth charges.”
Powers continued to criticize DOCCS by asking why a notice outlining the dangers officers and staff face in state prisons had not been sent along with the memo addressed to inmates.
“As an employer, one would think it has an obligation to warn its employees of this existing danger,” Powers said. “The department admits these attacks are happening right now without warning or provocation, so what is the department doing TODAY to prevent this from happening in the first place.”
“According to this memo, they are taking zero preventative measures,” Powers continued.
Powers believes once Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Care, legislation passed by the state senate that limits the use of segregated confinement for all prisoners to 15 days, among other measures reforming confinement procedures, is fully implemented in state prisons, attacks will, “continue to skyrocket.”
“How the State can move forward with HALT in such a volatile and dangerous environment for our members is beyond comprehension,” Powers said.
State Senator Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) targeted the reforms passed in the senate in a statement Wednesday.
“Our correctional officers work among very dangerous and unpredictable criminals, making this one of the toughest beats in America,” Stec said. “I do hope that Commissioner Annucci’s memo gets the attention of Democratic lawmakers who have been passing plenty of laws making the job of maintaining order and assuring safety in these facilities much more difficult. This has to change.”
