BURKE — A Clintonville man was killed in a two-car crash May 19 on State Route 11 at about 4:30 p.m., State Police said.
Police said James Lacey, 33, of Chateaugay was driving west on State Route 11, when he attempted to pass a vehicle ahead of him. Lacey was hit head-on by a car driving east on the opposite lane driven by Jeremy Booth, 39, a news release by State Police said.
Booth died at the scene of the crash, while his passenger, Trenton Booth, 16, was transported to Vermont Medical Center in Burlington with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Lacey was also taken to Vermont Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.
State Police is asking anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone with additional information to call (518) 873-2750.
