DANNEMORA — After a year in which village elections were delayed six months, they are back on track for the normal mid-March date.
Village elections in Clinton County will feature just one contested race for two seats on the Dannemora Board of Trustees.
Vying for the positions are Shaun Akin of the M'Akin Dannemora Better Party, incumbent Eric Jarvis of The Future of Dannemora Party and Rafael Rivera of the Dannemora Strong Party.
The two candidates who receive the most votes will be elected to four-year terms.
Also in Dannemora, H. Philip Maynard Jr. of the Responsible Justice Party is the only candidate for village justice, which also comes with a four-year term.
In the Village of Rouses Point, there are two open positions for two-year terms on the Board of Trustees.
Incumbent Trustee Dale Menard of the People's Party is running for re-election. Joseph Rodriguez of Restart Rouses Point is bidding for the other slot.
Village of Champlain races all feature current officeholders running unopposed for another two-year term: Mayor Janet McFetridge of the Champlain Connected Party, and Trustees Kim Trombley of the Community Union Party and Nicole Molinski of the Children's Connection Party.
The elections are scheduled to take place Tuesday, March 16 in each village.
Residents who wish to vote must register with the Clinton County Board of Elections by Friday, March 5.
Absentee ballot applications must be received by each respective village's clerk by Tuesday, March 9.
Village elections were postponed last year from the normal March date to Sept. 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
