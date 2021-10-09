Clinton County to receive up to $1.2 million in opioid settlement funds

PLATTSBURGH — State Attorney General Letitia James in Plattsburgh Friday announced Clinton County will receive up to $1.2 million in settlement funds from lawsuits against some of the biggest drug manufacturers and distributors in the country, which she said created an opioid epidemic.
Starting this month, James has been touring New York to announce how the settlements’ funds, which could total up to $1.5 billion, will be distributed across the state’s 62 counties.
Essex County is estimated to receive up to $548,000, while Franklin County could receive up to $671,645, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
“It’s time to turn the tide on the opioid crises. It’s time to heal New Yorkers and to heal whole families,” James said to an assembled crowd at the MHAB Life Skills Campus Friday.
“We sued big pharma because I made a commitment during my campaign as attorney general as I hugged mothers and fathers and grandmothers and grandparents before open caskets as we buried their children. I made a commitment to them that big pharma would pay for the tragedy they caused,” she continued.
Funds from the settlements with companies like Purdue Pharma and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, James said, will go toward prevention, education, medication, outreach efforts and to personnel who work to address addiction in the area.
“The frontline will see an increased distribution of training and lifesaving drugs to reverse opioid overdoses,” James said. “We will see increased opioid prevention and education in our local schools so that our children can know the dangers of drug addiction.”
Funds will also go toward increased treatment for pregnant women, incarcerated people and for patients, James said.
The first lawsuit that James’ office filed against drug companies in March 2019 claimed they used false and deceptive marketing for years that led to an opioid epidemic that caused widespread addiction and overdose deaths.
Originally, funds from the secured settlements would have gone toward New York’s general fund like other settlements have in the past.
“Previous settlements, like the tobacco settlement, were used for filling potholes,” James said.
But a law signed in June required that the funds be directed to treatment, recovery and abatement efforts.
Joining the attorney general Friday was state Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), who said the effect of opioids in the community is personal to him.
“We’ve lost too many people to this and now we say, ‘Enough is enough.’ I know money can’t heal everything. It can’t, but it will help our treatment specialists, our providers and their families, the families that have been affected by this, to hopefully we can say that people will never have to go through this again,” he said.
“You have to hit these people in the wallet, and the attorney general has done that,” Jones continued.
Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said the funds will bring critical resources and treatment to the area.
“Here in the Town of Plattsburgh, the recovery community, including Champlain Valley Family Center and MHAB, has been part of creating innovative and transformative care partnership models,” he said. “The funds will strengthen our ability to respond as a community. Each of us also has a responsibility to destigmatize addiction and recovery.”
With additional defendants in pending lawsuits, James said funds sent to counties could increase.
“It’s not over,” she said. “The trial is continuing, but also we are continuing settlement discussions with those two defendants [Teva Pharmaceuticals USA and Allergan Finance].”
