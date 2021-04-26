PLATTSBURGH — Later this year, those who need emergency assistance in Clinton County will be able to text 911 for help.
Though the preference remains for people to call if they are able, County Office of Emergency Services Director Eric Day sees this as a way for his agency to improve services.
“It’s another avenue by which people can reach us,” he told The Press-Republican.
FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT
Earlier this month, Clinton County legislators authorized a contract with Intrado Life & Safety Solutions Corporation to offer the service — which will direct Clinton County-based texts to 911 to the county’s dispatch center — in connection with the county’s existing telephone system.
The contract amount comes to $34,225 each year over a five-year term, which Day said includes installation and will be covered by 911 surcharge funds.
The approved resolution points to how "the State of New York references county ability to accept text messages to 911 as a qualifier for grant applications."
Clinton County is one of few counties in the state who have yet to add the service, Day said, noting the expense and concerns about how it functions.
“But it’s pretty commonplace now," he added.
Day said approval of the contract was the first step, to be followed by implementation and some training over the next few months.
CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES
The Press-Republican has reported in the past that one of the concerns associated with text-to-911 is that dispatchers will not hear non-conversational sounds that inform the response to a call, such as smoke alarms or a baby crying.
That “active listening” to both the caller and the environment around them obviously cannot take place via text, Day said.
“However, the ability to have a communication with somebody via text, in certain circumstances it just makes sense.”
He referenced domestic disputes, instances when someone is being held against their will or active shooter situations.
PREFER TO TALK
Day explained that text communications between those who need assistance and dispatchers will, like phone calls, take place via the computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system.
Text outreach will first be met by asking people if they are able to call 911.
“We still prefer to actually talk to you,” Day said.
Currently, the county’s CAD system can interface with TTY (TeleTYpe) calls, which require an older technology developed specifically for people who are deaf, Day said. He added that it’s likely text-to-911 will take TTY's place.
“TTY requires a specialized device. Everyone has a cell phone now, so hearing-impaired folks are likely to use text-to-911 and it is useable anywhere there is cell phone service versus only where a TTY machine is available.”
