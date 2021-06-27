PLATTSBURGH — No residents stepped up to comment at a public hearing on a planned Community Development Block Grant program application during the Clinton County Legislature's meeting Wednesday.
New York State Homes and Community Renewal is making up to $60 million in block grant funds under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act available to eligible local and state government "for housing, economic development, public facilities, public infrastructure and planning activities with the principle purpose of benefiting low and moderate income persons," the hearing's notice reads.
NURSING HOME, VACCINE OUTREACH
County Director of Planning Glen Cutter explained that the hearing was required as part of the application process and had to occur prior to the county submitting its application.
Clinton County plans to apply for about $200,000 "for nursing home air quality and sanitation improvements and vaccine education and outreach," County Administrator Michael Zurlo read from the notice at the meeting.
"There was initially also a lead remediation/abatement element, but when consulting with HCR we determined it was best to pull that portion because there is very little chance of getting a project completed in the one-year timeframe the grant is good for," Cutter said Thursday.
"There is another CDBG pot of money that we may be applying for this fall that could fund those projects."
In April, the legislature passed a resolution authorizing grant application and acceptance, if awarded. It also allows the county to "begin the process of purchasing/expending the funds within the very limited one-year timeframe allowed by this grant," Cutter said.
"The projects must be completed within one year of award."
CITY BEACH
Wednesday's regular meeting could be Legislator Simon Conroy's (D-Area 4) last for months as he is slated to be sentenced on a misdemeanor charge in Plattsburgh Town Court next month.
In May, he accepted a plea deal for six months in Clinton County Jail, though his attorney, Kristofer Michaud, has said he anticipates Conroy will only end up serving about 99 days as one-third of the time could be shaved off for good behavior and he has 21 days of time served from earlier this year.
During the meeting, Conroy proposed giving Tobacco Settlement funds to the City of Plattsburgh so the city could open its beach to all county residents and visitors from other areas.
He claimed that, since the city officially opened the beach, fewer people have been using it due to the cost of parking.
"I don't think we should be marginalizing people from our number one beach in the Adirondack Coast and I think the gates should be open to the public."
Conroy feels the city could do fine making money by renting to vendors or charging for parking closer to the beach. He voiced similar objections for charging for access to the beach at a recent City of Plattsburgh Common Council meeting.
County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) suggested the matter could be brought up at the next Finance Committee meeting.
That is currently scheduled for Wednesday, July 7, the day after Conroy's sentencing.
GYPSY MOTHS
During his report, Henry noted that he attended a Zoom meeting put on by the Clinton County Soil and Water Conservation District this week regarding the ongoing gypsy month larvae infestation.
He said the state Department of Environmental Conservation is aware of and tracking the problem.
"But as of right now they have no plans to do anything about it," Henry continued.
"I think, to be fair, that it's maybe too late now to do anything for this year anyhow. However, there might be something that they could do next year."
To that end, Henry said he had spoken with the DEC and state Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, and planned to reach out to State Sen. Dan Stec.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at the meeting:
• Bids for the 2021 Government Center roof replacement project were awarded to Dunkirk-based A.W. Farrell & Son Inc. for general construction in the amount of $794,207 and to Plattsburgh-based L.H. LaPlante Company Inc. for plumbing construction in the amount of $13,150. Bids for electrical and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) construction were rejected as those services will be performed in-house.
• The bid for acquiring snow removal equipment for Plattsburgh International Airport was awarded to Wisconsin-based M-B Companies Inc. in the amount of $832,917. The award is contingent upon approval and grant funding by the Federal Aviation Administration and review and approval of contract documents by the county attorney. The county cost is $0.
• The bid for both rehabilitation of taxiway A pavement and phase 1 of the general aviation apron construction project at the airport was awarded to Troy-based Rifenburg Construction Inc. in the amount of $3,196,115. It is anticipated that the federal share of the projects will be 100%, leaving no cost to the county.
• An Indigent Legal Services Plan Enhancement grant in the amount of $1,375,998.64 from the state Offices of Indigent Legal Services was accepted. Zurlo noted that this grant fully funds the Clinton County Public Defender's Office.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.