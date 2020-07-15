PLATTSBURGH — Joe Biden earned the overwhelming support of Clinton County Dems in the presidential primary last month.
WALK-IN VOTERS
On election night, the county's Board of Elections posted unofficial results, showing 840 voters with 59.7 percent voting for the former vice president.
Just over 400 had cast a vote for Bernie Sanders.
Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg had been the two closest behind, collecting 47 and 42 votes, respectively.
Those tallies were calculated using ballots cast in person during the early-voting period and on Primary Election Day.
ABSENTEE BALLOTS
In light of the continued COVID-19 pandemic, a majority of voters participated via absentee.
The Clinton County BOE posted the official election results this week and, with absentees added to the mix, Biden received 3,043 votes, nearly 70 percent of Clinton County ballots.
Sanders had snagged almost 960, or 21.88 percent, and Warren and Buttigieg still lagged behind, garnering less than 3 percent each.
RESULTS ONLINE
Official tallies from the City of Plattsburgh 2020 mayoral primary were uploaded to the BOE website, as well.
Chris Rosenquest took that race with more than 50 percent of city Democrats voting his way.
Incumbent Colin Read received 588 votes, or 35 percent, while downtown businessman Tenzin Dorjee walked away with 234 votes, or nearly 14 percent.
The results can all be found online at: https://www.clintoncountygov.com/boe.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.