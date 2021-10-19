PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County police agencies will step up enforcement during the statewide STOP-DWI Halloween High Visibility Engagement Campaign, set to beginning Friday, Oct. 29 and continue until Monday, Nov. 1.
"Halloween is meant to be scary, but not when it comes to driving," Clinton County STOP-DWI said in a press release. "When it comes to drunk driving, Halloween can turn the roads into a horror fest.
"While we spend time trick or treating and hosting parties with our loved ones, law enforcement officers and STOP-DWI programs across New York State will participate in special efforts to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives."
STOP-DWI NY and the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee also promote high visibility campaigns around Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day/the end of summer, Thanksgiving, the holiday season, Super Bowl weekend and St. Patrick's Day with the aim of reducing the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.
Clinton County STOP-DWI recommends that people have a sober plan to help prevent impaired driving and make it safely home.
Information about STOP-DWI's Have a Plan app is available at stopdwi.org/mobileapp.
