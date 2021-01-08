PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department said a ninth Clinton County resident has died of COVID-19-related complications.
CCHD Senior Public Health Educator Molly Flynn said the individual died on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
The death became the county's first in 2021 and follows that of another resident, who had died days before the New Year.
CASES PEAK
The Health Department reported the news in its daily COVID update, posted mid-morning Friday.
An additional 50 lab-confirmed positives were also reported, bringing Clinton County's total number of active cases to 376.
That number was down nearly 40 cases from the day before and became the week's first decrease since Monday when 232 new cases were added after the holiday weekend.
Since that uptick, active cases reached a peak in Clinton County on Thursday, hitting 415.
'DO THE RIGHT THING'
In addition to continuing the much talked about prevention methods, Flynn advised the public be patient and mindful when awaiting calls from contact tracers.
"The contact tracers have been hearing from people, 'I was waiting for you to call, but I've been doing A, B, C and D,'" Flynn said. "If you know that you've been exposed, if you know that you're a positive case, then stay home.
"We will get to you. Do the right thing for your friends and family and community to protect everybody."
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Franklin County Public Health reported 44 new positive cases on Friday, bringing its total number of active to 137, up nearly 30 from the day prior.
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe announced two new positive cases on Friday, bringing the total to 12 active cases under the tribe's jurisdiction.
"We are pleased that six of our relatives have successfully resolved since yesterday, however, the number of community members in quarantine increased to 45," the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) said in a Friday release.
"The EOC is asking individuals to be kind and wish everyone who continues to be impacted by the coronavirus a safe and speedy recovery. The coronavirus is all around us, so the risk to contract the virus remains high."
ESSEX COUNTY
After a day where they saw 110 new COVID-19 cases, Essex County reported 23 new cases on Friday.
Of the 110 new cases, 79 were inmates at FCI Ray Brook.
The total number of cases in the county stood at 140 on Thursday, up from 137. On Friday, that number creeped to 141.
Of the 31 new cases that were not in the prison on Thursday, six were in Ticonderoga, four in Jay and Schroon, three in Westport, two in Crown Point, North Elba and Willsboro and one each in Chesterfield, Elizabethtown, Essex, Lewis, Minerva, Newcomb, North Hudson and St. Armand.
On Friday, the new cases included six in Willsboro, five in Ticonderoga, three in Crown Point, two in Wilmington, North Elba and Moriah, and one each in Chesterfield, Elizabethtown and Minerva.
