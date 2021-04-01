PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County's New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Plan has been received by the state.
The county legislature's nine current members unanimously approved the document at their March 24 meeting.
Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo said the plan, certification and approval resolution were sent to New York State two days later.
"The only feedback was confirmation of receipt, also on the 26th," he added.
EXECUTIVE ORDER
Last June, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order mandating all municipalities with a law enforcement agency to conduct a comprehensive review of police policies and practices and, through a process that involved public participation, create and adopt plans for improvement by Wednesday, April 1.
They were to then submit the plans to the state or else risk loss of appropriated state or federal funding.
The order came down in the wake of nationwide protests and renewed fervor for the Black Lives Matter movement that followed the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by Minneapolis police in May.
The murder trial of the now former officer who knelt on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes, Derek Chauvin, began this week.
RECOMMENDATIONS
The county legislature tasked the Clinton County Law Enforcement Review Committee, chaired by former County Court Judge Patrick McGill, with putting the plan together.
The committee met as a group five times, three for the purposes of public comment. A survey conducted in January yielded 224 responses.
Recommendations put forward in the plan included completing the already in-progress accreditation process through the state Division of Criminal Justice Services; strengthening knowledge of and response to behavioral health, drug and alcohol addiction, and associated incidents; continued provision of proper trainings and the encouragement of policies and strategies that support staff understanding of, among other things, anti-racism and implicit bias; and exploration of the use of body and dash-mounted cameras.
The document can still be viewed at tinyurl.com/e5f5xjce.
MOST SUBMITTED
According to the state Division of Budget, as of 4 p.m. Thursday, 87 percent of relevant municipalities' improvement plans had been filed, including the one for the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
DOB Press Officer Freeman Klopott said the DOB was set to review them after midnight to determine they had been properly filed and certified.
"If they haven't, funding would be withheld until those jurisdictions meet the requirements."
