MORRISONVILLE — Car lovers around the North Country will have a chance to show off their vehicles at the inaugural Clinton County Fairgrounds Car Show and Tractor Pull.
The show, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, will feature a wide-range of cars, from “as the early 1900s, all the way to current high-performance muscle cars,” according to a press release.
“Old stuff, new stuff, stuff these people build from the ground up. There are a lot of talented people around here who put a lot of work into their cars,” the release read.
The event, presented by Dragoons Farm Equipment and Della Motorsports, will also feature a 50/50 raffle, music from the ’50s and ’60s provided by Jerry's Jukebox and a “pin-up” contest showcasing the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s. Vendors will also be on hand selling classic car parts, other merchandise and concessions.
VIRUS SAFETY
There will also be a spectator-free garden tractor-pull contest in front of the grandstand. Registration information for the pull can be found on the fair’s Facebook page, @ClintoncountyfairNY.
Strict COVID-19 guidelines will be in place, Perrotte said, including required masks for the duration of the show and social distancing when possible.
To help manage the number of cars in the show, the fairgrounds will be managing parking similarly to how it has been managing the drive-in movie showings it’s been holding this summer.
“We expect a good number of cars, but no more than we would at the drive-in,” Perrotte said. “We’re planning on managing everything like the drive-in.”
ADMISSION
Admission is $5 for adults or $10 per car load with ages 12 and under admitted free of charge.
For those interested in showing a vehicle at the event, all makes and models, including motorcycles, are welcome with a $20 registration fee.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. the day of the show.
