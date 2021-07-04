Clinton County Fair to make return July 27

MORRISONVILLE — After a year without the midway, concerts and livestock exhibitions, the Clinton County Fair returns to the North Country this summer, following its cancellation last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fair will run from July 27 to Aug. 1, with many new and returning attractions on the schedule.
'A GREAT SHOW'
Fair Manager Mike Perrotte said that planning during a pandemic, not knowing what restrictions may or may not be eased months down the road, was certainly a challenge, but one he thinks the fair planners have met.
“It changes some of your bookings, but we’ve managed to put together a great show despite all of it,” Perrotte said. “I’m really looking forward to having a fair and having some fun.”
FAMILIAR SIGHTS
There will be sanitizing stations dispersed around the fairgrounds, but thanks to the recent lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions in the state, aside from some possible restaurant specific restrictions, the fair will largely look the same as the ones held in the past, according to Perrotte.
Opening night is looking to start the fair off with a bang, featuring a Grandstand concert from Terry Lee Goffee, the “Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute,” at 7 p.m., followed by a fireworks show at the Grandstand at 9:15 p.m.
And monster trucks will be making their reappearance at the Clinton County Fairgrounds for the first time in a while, Perrotte said, with “Vaters Motorsports Monster Truck Invasion” performing at the Grandstand at 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31.
Amusements of America will also make its return to the fair, bringing its “colorful midway, featuring amusement rides and games for all ages and a variety of classic carnival concessions,” a press release said.
The company had operated the fair’s carnival for several years before having to drop the local stop from its schedule due to routing changes, the press release said, but was scheduled to return in summer 2020 before the fair was cancelled due to the pandemic.
EVENTS, SHOWS
Confirmed grandstand events will also include truck and tractor pulls and a demolition derby.
Throughout the week, the fairgrounds will also host daily performances of children’s shows “Pipsqueak” and “Buffalo Barfield,” both longtime fair favorites, the release said, as well as award-winning magician Chris Yantek.
And the fair’s “robust agricultural component” will return with a variety of 4-H livestock exhibits, agricultural displays and demonstrations, and educational contests.
Visit www.clintoncountyfair.com for more information and a full schedule of events.
“We’re anticipating a lot of people, so we’re doing the best we can to make a good show,” Perrotte said. “I’m just really excited about the whole thing.”
