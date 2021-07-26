MORRISONVILLE — Due to a labor shortage, midway carnival rides on Tuesday, the opening day of the 2021 Clinton County Fair, will begin at 5 p.m. instead of noon.
Fair Manager Mike Perrotte said Amusements of America, the organization managing the midway rides, notified fair organizers of the change.
“We apologize for this inconvenience, but we are certain it will be well worth the wait.”
The fair's other offerings, including midway games and concessions, livestock exhibits, agricultural displays and demonstrations, and vendors are still set to kick off at noon as planned.
Likewise, the evening's Johnny Cash tribute concert and fireworks display will still take place at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., respectively.
The daily schedules for Wednesday, July 28 through the fair’s final day on Sunday, Aug. 1 remain unchanged.
“We’re looking forward to seeing everyone soon for six days of family fun and excitement at the fairgrounds,” Perrotte said.
For more information visit clintoncountyfair.com.
