MORRISONVILLE — Major League miracles and car chases will dominate the big screen at the Clinton County Fairgrounds this weekend.
The drive-in movie theater will feature "Angels in the Outfield" on Saturday, Aug. 22, followed by "Smokey and the Bandit" on Sunday, Aug. 23.
Each show will begin at 8:30 p.m. with gates opening at 7 p.m.
In conjunction with Sunday's film — a 1977 American road action comedy that follows two bootleggers as they attempt to make a transport between Texas and Georgia— will be an assemblage of the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
"A Pontiac Trans Am is featured prominently in 'Smokey and the Bandit' and is an iconic part of the movie," Clinton County Fair Board member Kevin Agnew said. "So we thought it'd be fun to have people with a Trans Am come and show them."
Anyone with a Pontiac Trans Am or any year of Pontiac Firebird is invited to bring the vehicle to the fairgrounds at 7 p.m. Sunday to display in front of the big screen. Participants will be given free admission to the film and an opportunity to take home the 'Best of Show' trophy.
"At showtime, they'll be chased away by the Sheriff, sort of like in the movie," Agnew said.
In lieu of set admission fees to the weekend's films, attendees will be asked to make a donation to Plattsburgh Relay for Life.
A 1994 Disney dramedy, "Angels in the Outfield" is a remake of the 1951 film. It tells the story of a Major League Baseball team that receives divine intervention.
"It combines sports and fantasy and makes for a great family movie," Fair Manager Mike Perrotte said.
All attendees of events at the fairgrounds will be required to follow strict guidelines put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health agencies to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
These guidelines can be found at www.clintoncountyfair.com and by visiting Clinton County Fair, NY on Facebook.
