Clinton County DMV opens Monday, what to expect

PLATTSBURGH — Starting Monday, the Clinton County Department of Motor Vehicles will be open for walk-in services full-time, ditching its mostly appointment-only system it operated under the last few months.
The DMV will still fulfill existing appointments and bring those residents to the front of the line the day of their appointment, County Clerk John Zurlo said.
‘GOING TO BE VERY BUSY’
Zurlo said he’s expecting big lines for the first couple of weeks, and previously told the Press-Republican wait times could reach up to 45 minutes.
“We know we’re going to be very busy because other counties have already opened full-time, and they had horrendous business for the first couple of weeks,” Zurlo said. “So we expect a lot of people arriving.”
Zurlo is asking residents, especially those who just received a license renewal notice, to reconsider coming to the DMV right away if they can avoid it to make lines more manageable.
“You get a notice that your license is due maybe six weeks before it is due, so don’t come in the first day or first week that we’re opening up. It’ll just add to the line when it’s not necessary,” he said.
KEEP THE LINE ORDERLY
Police officers from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office will be at the DMV’s opening day Monday to keep the line orderly, Zurlo said. He expects officers could stay there up to two weeks, depending on the severity of the lines.
Last July, the county’s DMV opened for walk-in services after a two-month pause on walk-ins. More than 150 residents gathered in a line that stretched out of the Clinton County Government Center building to Court Street. County employees called it Black Friday without the TVs.
Zurlo isn’t expecting a rerun from last July this upcoming Monday, but anticipates a big rush nonetheless.
