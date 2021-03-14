Clinton County DMV moves to appointment-only

PLATTSBURGH — Due to an increased volume of walk-up customers, the Clinton County Department of Motor Vehicles Office will be strictly adhering to its appointment-only policy, Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo said.
About 40 to 50 people packed the DMV’s lobby last Friday, Clinton County Clerk John Zurlo said.
“A lot of people have been coming in without appointments and filling up the lobby of the county building,” John Zurlo said. “It was causing a bit of confusion out there, and there was no social distancing, so we decided to go back to appointments only.”
All patrons will be required to make an appointment in order to gain access to DMV services. The DMV will not allow entry to anyone without an appointment, Michael Zurlo said.
Residents can make an appointment at clintoncountydmv.setmore.com or by emailing deanna.rock@clintoncountygov.com.
The Clinton County DMV expects that it will remain appointment-only until the pandemic is over, John Zurlo said.
"Please do NOT call our office for appointments, as we are unable to book appointments over the phone," Michael Zurlo said. "We are sorry any inconvenience this may cause and we thank you for your continue patience during this extremely busy time of the year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.