Clinton County car show expands in second year

PLATTSBURGH — Organizers said the second Clinton County Fairgrounds Car Show was bigger and better than its first show in 2020, saying they benefited from good weather and reduced restrictions from the ongoing pandemic.
This year’s show added a burn-out competition to its already established awards for Best of Show, 60 Classic Picks, three Rat Rod awards and other specialty categories for the classic vehicles and motorcycles that were invited to participate.
Organizers said more than 250 people registered vehicles for this year’s show, surpassing last year’s show’s totals, despite not having Canadian visitors and participants this year, which they said played a big part last year, due to the ongoing border closure for nonessential travel.
Organizers said they estimated hundreds more came out to see the vehicles on display at Saturday’s show
“It’s exceeded my expectations for sure,” Mike Perrotte, of the North Country Classics Car Group, which hosts the car show and includes 325 members, said.
“It’s awesome to be able to walk around and meet people and see people you haven’t seen in a while.”
“They put in a lot of work, time and dedication into their cars, and this is where they get to show what they’ve accomplished,” Perrotte said of the classic convertibles, Model Ts, muscle cars and other vehicles that were on display at the county fairgrounds Saturday.
“It takes months and months of preparation, which these guys have been working on since last year’s show was over with. It’s especially in the fall and winter when these guys turn it up,” Perrotte continued.
“Then they get to meet top-level people, and it’s just a fun place to get together.”
Steven Simpson, a mechanic, worked on the truck he brought to this year’s show on and off for the last 20 years, he said.
When he first got it, he said it was a “big rust bucket.” But after an infusion of different parts from a ’77 Lincoln and even building his own frame, it’s now an emerald green 1947 Ford pickup truck he’s proud to show off.
Ronald Jarvis, of Chateauguay, felt the same with his 1949 Chevrolet pickup. Only he didn’t have to put as much work into his truck.
“It was a master colonel’s personal truck,” Jarvis said. “When the [Plattsburgh Air Force] base closed, he bought it. But when he passed away, I was able to get it from his son.”
Jarvis said he paid $10,000 for the pickup about five years ago, which he said didn’t need any additional work to it.
Jarvis said he’s gone to the last two car shows at the county fairgrounds for the social aspect of it.
“They’re a lot of fun and with a lot of people here to meet a lot of new friends, which makes a great show,” he said.
This year’s show included tributes for members of the North Country Classics Car Group who passed away in the last year.
The Best of Show award was a tribute to Paul Trombley who passed away a couple weeks before this year’s show, organizers said.
“He was a longtime hot rodder,” Perrotte said. “Always promoted classic cars and the show.”
Bill Carr, who passed away three days before Saturday’s event, was also dedicated for this year’s car show.
“He was a big help to all of us and just a wonderful guy,” Jerry Seymour said of the longtime member.
Perrotte said the group is already looking to next year to find ways to continue improving the show.
“This is a better event than last year, and we’re already planning to make it bigger and better next year,” he said.
“We’re going to continue to make this thing grow.”
