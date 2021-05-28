PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Board of Elections commissioners deemed County Legislator Simon Conroy's independent designating petition to get on this November's general election ballot invalid Wednesday after Beekmantown Democratic Committee Chair David Fessette filed 37 specific objections to it.
Fessette told The Press-Republican that the objections were not personal and were made in the interest of ensuring everyone is abiding by the rules all candidates have to follow.
Conroy contends his petition was filed properly.
"If my petitions are being challenged, then I will challenge the challenge," he said.
OBJECTION FILED
Independent candidates who wanted to run for a seat up for election this November had to file petitions listing the upcoming June 22 primary as the election date between Tuesday, May 18 and Tuesday, May 25.
Planning to run under "The Conroy Party," Conroy submitted his petition to the BOE prior to close of business Tuesday. Fessette then filed a general objection.
County Democratic Commissioner Mary Dyer explained that general objections must be followed up with specific objections within three days, or else be deemed null and void.
Fessette submitted his Wednesday, which prompted the BOE to send Conroy a notification letter in the mail.
As of Friday morning, Conroy had yet to receive that notification.
WRONG DATE, ADDRESS ISSUES
The first objection Fessette listed, which Dyer described as a "fatal flaw," was that pages one through 25 had the incorrect date of the election, according to a copy of the document listing the objections.
He also alleged that an insufficient number of signatures was received — 71 instead of the 79 required — and that the pages were numbered incorrectly.
Most of the remaining objections were address-related. Fessette claimed several were invalid or that the voter/signer was not registered at the address listed on the petition.
Multiple were noted as "not registered" to vote in Clinton County, or invalid due to the absence of a date with their signatures.
Conroy claimed the county BOE told him the date of the primary was June 23, and that he only needed 49 signatures to get on the ballot.
Dyer said neither of those statements were true. She said Conroy went on the state BOE website, where important elections-related dates are listed, numerous times, and that he was informed he would need 79 signatures.
'BATTLED' PARTY
Conroy, a Democrat, framed the objections in the context of how he has "battled" against the local party for years.
Indeed, when he first ran in 2016, he beat George Dyer, who had been endorsed by the Clinton County Democratic Committee, in the Democratic primary.
Conroy said he is not too concerned about the challenges to his petition, but would have to go to the BOE to see exactly what the issues are.
"They're giving extra scrutiny to try to get rid of me, but it's not that easy to get rid of me."
UPCOMING JAIL TIME
The objections to Conroy's candidacy are set against the backdrop of legal troubles he has been dealing with since September 2019.
He is on probation for charges out of Plattsburgh City Court, and earlier this month agreed to a plea deal that includes a six-month jail sentence for fourth-degree criminal mischief slated to begin in July.
His attorney, Kristofer Michaud, has said he anticipates Conroy will serve 99 days of that, once time served from earlier this year and good behavior deductions are factored in.
Fessette thinks Conroy has been "absent at his post."
"He’s got some problems and I think he should be seeking help and treatment for his needs and look into running at a later date if interested."
NOT RESIGNING
In the meantime, Fessette believes Conroy should resign, which the legislator said he has no intention to or interest in doing.
"I love the job, I do a good job as a legislator, as a representative of people of my district and as a cheerleader for the Adirondack Coast in general," Conroy said. "Not only am I not going to resign, I'm going to keep working every day until the election."
Conroy said a bump in the road in his life that took place two years ago is still being drawn out. He pointed to how he has already spent time in jail and in mental health and addiction intake, and has worked with doctors, psychiatrists, lawyers and judges.
"I missed a court date and it was a violation of probation. I’m sorry, but I think I’ve already paid quite a price for it.
"I’m certainly not going to give up my job over it."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.