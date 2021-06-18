DANNEMORA — Clinton Correctional Facility was placed on lockdown following two incidents between inmates, the New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed Friday.
“Out of an abundance of caution, DOCCS has locked down Clinton Correctional Facility and will conduct a full facility search for contraband,” DOCCS spokesperson Thomas Mailey said.
“The Department has zero tolerance for violence within our facilities and anyone engaged in misconduct will be disciplined. If warranted, an incident will be referred for outside prosecution,” he continued.
