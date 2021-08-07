PLATTSBURGH — Donita McIntosh has replaced Earl Bell as Clinton Correctional Facility’s superintendent, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed.
McIntosh becomes Clinton Correctional’s first woman superintendent after replacing Bell, who entered retirement, DOCCS said.
“We thank him for his almost 40 years of service to the Department and wish him well in his retirement,” DOCCS said of Bell in a statement.
McIntosh, who left her post as superintendent at Bare Hill Correctional Facility, a medium security male facility in Malone, joins three other women who currently serve as superintendents for a DOCCS male maximum security facility, the department said.
