DANNEMORA — A Clinton County Correctional Facility inmate died Wednesday afternoon, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed.
The inmate was declared dead at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday, DOCCS Spokesperson Thomas Mailey said. The inmate’s name isn’t being released by the prison.
“The Department cannot comment on an individual’s health record, even after death, due to HIPAA,” Mailey said. “The next of kin were notified of the individual‘s passing later that day.”
The official cause of death will be determined by the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office, Mailey said.
“Any death that appears other than natural causes or from a known medical condition is thoroughly investigated by New York State Police and DOCCS’ Office of Special Investigations,” he said. “All deaths in DOCCS’ facilities are reviewed by the State Commission of Correction.”
