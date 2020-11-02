Clinton Co. officials urge public to avoid gatherings of all types

PLATTSBURGH — The latest COVID-19 message: beware small gatherings.
The memo came during a Monday afternoon press conference at City Hall, which pooled voices from Clinton County, SUNY Plattsburgh and the Lake City to give an update on area case numbers.
Clinton County Director of Public Health John Kanoza said four positive COVID-19 cases were revealed last Friday, followed by seven new cases Saturday and seven more on Sunday.
"Weekends tend to be the busiest, because that's when we're doing more congregating," the health director said Monday. "Even small gatherings we must be wary of; right now we're tracing some cases from a small birthday party that occurred about five days ago.
"You've got to keep your eyeball out for everything."
COUNTY TESTING
The Health Department logged 34 active cases countywide on Monday.
Clinton County conducted its testing at a warehouse site on Connecticut Road in Plattsburgh.
Kanoza said between 40 and 75 people were tested there daily with results coming in every four to five days.
The health director believed the county would get rapid tests soon.
SUNY NEWS
President Dr. Alexander Enyedi said, over a 9-week period, SUNY Plattsburgh had conducted 7,224 pool tests.
The university would use the method to test off-campus students this week, he added.
"We went seven weeks on campus without a positive case," Enyedi said, before giving a recap of SUNY Plattsburgh cases since its first on-campus positive on Oct. 12.
He noted 10 cases in that first week, followed by 23 cases the week after and six cases in the last week of October.
The university president called that curve an, "upside down bell shape."
"This is great news," he said, adding that the figures indicated a successful effort to contain the virus. "I cannot take credit for it alone with respect to the work that we're doing.
"I need to acknowledge the support and the collaboration that's been happening between the City of Plattsburgh and the county's Department of Health."
Forty-one students and 10 employees were in mandatory or precautionary quarantine as of Monday. Enyedi said 16 of the students were on campus, while 25 were off campus.
Echoing the sentiments of Kanoza, Enyedi said none of the university's cases were connected to a party or large gathering, but rather from, "small house gatherings that result in, what we could call, community transfer."
The students were expected to leave for Thanksgiving break on Friday, Nov. 20.
Per SUNY guidelines, the university will be releasing a plan this week that would test all on- and off-campus students from Wednesday, Nov. 11 through Friday, Nov. 13.
CITY WASTEWATER TESTING
On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays since the last weekend of September, Mayor Colin Read said the City of Plattsburgh had been testing wastewater entering its Water Resource Recovery Facility for SARS-CoV-2, or COVID-19.
The mayor said he had his eye on this type of testing since he first heard of it in June.
"Such a technique of wastewater sampling is much like SUNY Plattsburgh's innovative COVID-19 test pooling technique," he says in a news release. "It allows us both to get early indicators of problems we can investigate further to protect the health of the public."
The wastewater represents the city, as well as a large part of the Town of Plattsburgh, a city release says. City Environmental Manager Jonathan Ruff said the samples were being sent to a lab operated by the New York City Department of Environmental Protection.
Ruff said the data had shown a steady virus increase for several weeks, before leveling off.
"It seems to track somewhat closely with the number of positive tests that have occurred across the county a little bit in advance," he said. "The interpretation of this type of data is probably as much of an art as it is a science right now.
"But it does seem to be very useful as, kind of, a canary in a coal mine — give you a little bit of a prediction of what might be coming in a week or so."
WINTERTIME RISE
Mayor Read said the number of October cases in Clinton County was up 63 percent when compared to the past eight months.
"These numbers are a big change from what we were seeing during the summertime," Kanoza later added. "Everybody is indoors these days in congregate quarters and in closer proximity, so, that's why.
"We will probably see that as we trek through the majority of the winter."
That in mind, the health director advised the community to continue wearing face masks and keeping proper distance.
"Be on the lookout for types of situations where you could be in close contact with others — be wary of that," Kanoza said.
"Stay vigilant. Do not get complacent."
