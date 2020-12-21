DANNEMORA — The news that the Clinton Annex is one of three state correctional facilities set to close by the end of March was met with concern and frustration Monday.
"I think this decision is a slap in the face to the entire North Country," Town of Dannemora Supervisor Bill Chase told The Press-Republican.
CUOMO AUTHORITY
CNHI Albany correspondent Joe Mahoney broke the story Monday morning that the state has earmarked Clinton Annex, Gowanda Correctional Facility and Watertown Correctional Facility for closure.
A budget bill passed earlier this year gave Gov. Andrew Cuomo the authority to close an unspecified number of prisons with 90 days' notice.
Chase said he received a call directly from acting state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Commissioner Anthony Annucci informing him about the closure.
The supervisor said he told Annucci that it seems Cuomo's past as state attorney general impacts his stance on crime, law enforcement and the role corrections plays, and that his actions are weakening them all the time.
"It’s very disturbing news that this is taking place four days before Christmas, for one thing," Chase continued. "It's going to affect 200 to 300 employees, and the local economy’s already being affected by COVID-19."
BUSINESS IMPACT
Both Chase and Village of Dannemora Mayor Rick Scholl spoke to the effect the Clinton Annex's closure could have on local businesses in the village.
Mark Maggy, co-owner of Maggy Marketplace, a popular spot in the village, expressed concern and disappointment in the decision.
"I think it would impact every business that’s up here in the Dannemora area and the surrounding area. There's so many employees."
Maggy would like to see the decision reversed, and said he was holding out hope for that. He wondered whether the closure announcement would have come down if the new federal stimulus bill had included funding for states, and whether things could change if the next administration does bring that type of relief.
"The main and the annex are just so important to everybody up here."
SECOND RECENT CLOSURE
Chase noted that this will mark the second recent closure within the confines of the town, since Lyon Mountain Correctional Facility was shuttered in 2011.
He noted frustrations with lack of development on that property.
"The one thing about Lyon Mountain Correctional Facility when it was opened at the time, it put some new life into the hamlet of Lyon Mountain," Chase said.
"Since its closure, the population is shrinking all the time because the closest, biggest places to live and where you've got to go shopping are Plattsburgh or Malone."
He added that the town still has to maintain sewer and water districts there, the financial burden for which falls on the remaining residents.
CHAMBER WEIGHS IN
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said the area has taken repeated hits in each new closure round, while other areas with prisons seem to remain protected.
"And before carrying out the surplusage of major taxpayer assets, we have been calling for years for major reforms in a system that continues to give us such successes as Lyon Mountain and Camp Gabriel," he added, sarcastically, "or state property management horror shows like the severe dilapidation of the historic structures on the old Ogdensburg psychiatric campus.
"They even continue to strip the properties when closed of all contents, making them all the harder to reuse."
Douglas questioned why the prospect for redevelopment is not a factor in the prison closure process.
"If it was, we'd be seriously looking at a site like Sing Sing which occupies one of New York's most valuable riverfront properties. We ask that this decision be suspended until the entire disposition process can be reformed and rationalized."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
