Click here for story

PLATTSBURGH — Major League Fishing’s (MLF) Bass Pro Tour starts its sixth regular-season tournament on Lake Champlain today, steering 80 pro anglers from across the U.S. and the world to cast a line in the freshwater lake.
This will be the lake's fifth event this fair-weather season, jointly hosted by the City of Plattsburgh and the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau of the North Country Chamber of Commerce.
"The City of Plattsburgh is thrilled to host another fishing tournament," Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said. "Not only do these internationally recognized events draw attention to our community, but they also help boost tourism and the regional economy; our Chamber of Commerce understands this more than most and their advocacy and support goes a long way.
"We wish the anglers and their teams the best of luck and we welcome them to the Lake City."
'TICKET TO WINNING'
The six-day event, lasting through Tuesday and dubbed the Toyota Stage Six at Lake Champlain Presented by Googan Baits, is MLF Bass Pro Tour's first time visiting Lake Champlain, though many of the tourney's anglers have fished the lake before.
Of them is Missouri pro James Watson, who competed in a competition hosted here last month.
"Lake Champlain is a special place," the angler says in a MLF news release. "I caught a ton of fish in the Toyota Series event and had a blast. I think I might move up there, someday. It’s a beautiful lake and a beautiful area of the country and I can’t wait to get back out there again for this Bass Pro Tour event."
Watson anticipated the deeper schools of smallmouth bass would be the "ticket to winning" this next event.
"I believe you can catch good numbers of both largemouth and smallmouth, but the key to doing well is going to be finding a few groups of fish that haven’t been pounded over the last month and a half of tournaments."
The angler also thought electronics would play a role, noting how he had found some "pretty good-sized" schools of smallmouth using his Garmin LiveScope his last time out on Lake Champlain.
"But after catching one fish out of the school, I would have a hard time getting any others to bite," Watson said. "From what I’ve seen, the guys that did well were really just LiveScoping in open water and out chasing bait. So, the electronics are going to be a huge player in this tournament."
TWO GROUPS
The tournament will be fished using MLF’s catch, weigh, immediate-release format, in which the anglers try to catch as much weight as they can each day, while also feeling the pressure and intensity of the leaderboard.
Anglers are sorted into two groups of 40 with Group A competing Thursday and Saturday and Group B competing Friday and Sunday.
Anglers who finish in 2nd through 20th place from each group advance to Monday’s Knockout Round, while the winners advance directly to Tuesday’s 10-angler Championship Round.
Tournament prize money totals $805,000, including a top payout of $100,000 during that final round.
Anglers will take off from the Plattsburgh Boat Launch on Dock Street at 8 a.m. each competition day.
T.V. COVERAGE
Fans can attend all takeoff and takeout ceremonies and can also follow the event online throughout the day on the MLF NOW!® live stream and SCORETRACKER® coverage at MajorLeagueFishing.com.
MLF NOW!® broadcasters Chad McKee, Marty Stone and J.T. Kenney will cover all six days of competition from 8:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Coverage will be live streamed on MajorLeagueFishing.com and the MyOutdoorTV (MOTV) app.
The tournament will also be filmed for a Discovery Channel broadcast scheduled to premiere Nov. 6 at 7 a.m.
"New MLF episodes premiere each Saturday morning on the Discovery Channel, with additional re-airings on the Outdoor Channel and the Sportsman Channel," MLF says in a news release. "Each two-hour long reality-based episode goes in-depth to break down each day of competition."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.