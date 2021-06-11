PLATTSBURGH — The Classroom Academy, in its partnership with SUNY Plattsburgh campus in Queensbury for its master’s in student teaching program, received contingent approval as an apprenticeship program from the state Department of Labor.
The new designation offers additional benefits to master’s degree candidates who are accepted into the academy.
A $738,000 grant awarded to the MST program in 2017 from the National Education Association Great Public Schools program funded the pilot program and helped launched the academy.
The program gives students a two-year, full-time paid residency training experience similar to that of medical students, enabling them to work side by side with accomplished educators in local school district.
In addition to the existing $22,000 living stipend, the designation of apprenticeship enables the Classroom Academy to apply for Department of Labor grant money, which, if awarded, would provide tuition support as well, according to Colleen McDonald, Classroom Academy director.
Teaching residents will also receive an apprenticeship certificate upon completing the residency, which documents the depth of experience and on-the-job training they received.
“SUNY Plattsburgh at Queensbury remains proud to be a founding partner of the Classroom Academy initiative and supporting school districts to strengthen recruitment, retention and positive impact on student learning with residency candidates and residency hires,” Dr. Stephen Danna, dean of the Queensbury campus, said.
For more information or to apply to one of the master’s in teaching programs, contact Dr. Jean Ann Hunt, Classroom Academy liaison, MST programs, at huntja2@plattsburgh.edu or visit https://www.plattsburgh.edu/programs/childhood-education-masters.html#classroom-academy.
