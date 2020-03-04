Clarke continues "Survivor" journey this week

WILLSBORO — North Country competitor Sophie Clarke remains alive on the CBS reality show "Survivor," and you can see her in action again tonight.
The 30-year-old Willsboro native, who now lives in California with husband, Bobby Shady, formerly competed and won the show's Season 23: South Pacific in 2011.
She's back again, though, competing against fellow past winners of the reality TV show and, so far, Clarke has been doing well week after week.
On last week's episode, her puzzle skills once again kept her team on top. Here's a quick recap before the show airs tonight at 8 p.m.
PAST WINNERS
At the start of Season 40: Winners At War, the two tribes each had 10 of the show's former winners.
Sele, wearing blue bandanas, included Adam Klein, Ben Driebergen, "Boston" Rob Mariano, Danni Boatwright, Michele Fitzgerald, Denise Stapley, Ethan Zohn, Jeremy Collins, Natalie Anderson and Parvati Shallow.
Dakal, wearing red bandanas, included Amber Mariano, Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, Nick Wilson, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Sarah Lacina, Sophie Clarke, Tony Vlachos, Tyson Apostol, Wendall Holland and Yul Kwon.
Cast bios can be found online at: https://tinyurl.com/v752spc.
ON THE EDGE
The 40th season added some game mechanics, including island currency Fire Tokens and the Edge of Extinction; the latter was where eliminated contestants went.
There, the eliminated islanders had the chance to solve riddles and puzzles, earn Fire Tokens and, possibly, earn the right to re-enter the game.
Natalie from the Sele tribe, Amber from Dakal and Danni from Sele were the first three eliminated players to land on the Edge of Extinction.
So far, Natalie has been the star of that separate island.
Last week, after the Sele tribe lost the immunity challenge — again — Ethan, in a shocking and unexpected vote, was sent to the Edge, as well.
UNTIL THE LAST PIECE
Like the former week's episode, Dakal won the immunity challenge, keeping them safe from Tribal Council.
It started as a physical challenge, leading up to a complicated and popular Survivor tree puzzle.
Clarke, who has been known for her puzzle skills, worked on the puzzle for her tribe alongside teammate Sarah against fellow puzzle master Boston Rob and his teammate Michele.
Prior to the show's premiere, Clarke had told The Press-Republican that she had practiced many puzzles leading up to the show, including popular Survivor ones from seasons past.
"I would even watch Survivor back and pause the T.V. during puzzle challenges and try to figure it out — just in case they repeated it," she had said.
Though Clarke's tribe started out with a bit of a lead on the puzzle, the other tribe proved good competition, fighting head-to-head until the last puzzle piece was placed.
In the end, Clarke and Sarah completed the puzzle first, winning the challenge for the Dakal tribe.
ON TONIGHT
Last week's episode can be found online at cbs.com and tonight's can be viewed at 8 p.m. on CBS.
