PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County has seen record numbers of people turning up to cast ballots in early voting so far.
Since Saturday, officials said more than 2,700 ballots have been cast at the Clinton County Government Center on Margaret Street.
Democratic Election Specialist and Senior Technician Jerry Klaus said he had never seen a voter turnout quite like this.
SHOCKING LINE
“Last year, for all of early voting (week), there were 748 total,” Klaus said.
“I’ve never seen a line at any place as long as I've worked here, and I’ve been here for 12 years. The line went all the way to Oak Street and all the way into Trinity Park Saturday morning.”
Essex County election officials reported a total of 952 early votes cast so far by Tuesday, while Franklin County reported 1,025 early votes cast.
COVID SAFETY
Inside the Government Center, all voters and poll workers in the early voting room are required to wear a mask, and each voting booth is six-feet-apart and wiped down after each use in order to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.
Klaus said the room he was given to use as the early voting room — with a maximum capacity set at 28 people — was the biggest one in the entire government center.
“I don’t have anywhere else to do it,” Klaus said.
“The CDC says if you cannot maintain social distancing, wear a mask. I’m not saying it’s OK to be right next to somebody with a mask on, but that is the purpose, so we’re trying to do the best we can.”
'A LITTLE CROWDED'
Some voters like Dave Maloy thought there wouldn’t be as many people trying to vote early on a weekday, but he felt there were enough people to cause a slight concern when he cast his vote Monday afternoon.
“It’s a little crowded in here,” Maloy said.
“The line looks like a disaster with so many people coming in and out.”
However, Klaus said few people had verbally complained about social distance issues during the early voting process so far. In terms of the entrances and exits, Klaus said signs were placed around the building to lead voters in the right direction, despite some people going the wrong way, and staff have been trying to keep people moving through the room to avoid both a large gathering of people waiting in line outside and inside the room.
'IT WAS SAFE'
And in addition to providing hand sanitizer at the exit of the room and reducing the number of booths, Klaus said they bought thousands of extra pens that voters could either take with them after they had finished voting or leave at the door to avoid having someone else use the same pen.
“On the first day, nobody left any behind, and yesterday and today, they’re (everywhere),” Klaus said.
“I want people to take them. That’s why we bought them all. Take them home as a one-time use and throw them away.”
Mary Hensel said she decided to vote early in Plattsburgh after a friend’s recommendation because of how efficient the Government Center was operating due to COVID-19.
“I usually vote in Peru, but somebody suggested I come here,” Hensel said.
“They said they had very good luck here with no waiting. It didn’t take me long at all. It was safe, there were good workers here and I appreciated it.”
'KEEP YOUR MOUTH SHUT'
Other voters like Christine Bigelow thought seeing the large number of voters, as well as the poll workers who try to make it as safe as possible, was wonderful, especially during a time like this.
“I’m very unhappy with the way things are going, and I just think it’s so necessary for us to vote for someone different,” Bigelow said.
“I’m so happy these people came out to help. It’s a little scary to be doing what they’re doing. And if you’re not out here voting, don’t bother complaining about anything, and keep your mouth shut for the next four years.”
'I VOTED'
Jeff Ashline was another voter on Monday who said now more than ever was the best time to vote, no matter what the country is going through right now.
“We need to make sure our government is run properly, and this is the best way to make sure that happens,” Ashline said.
Voters gave their name and address at the entrance and were given a paper ballot to fill out at one of about 10 voting booths. After finishing their ballot, voters bring it to two voting machines to count their vote.
Each voter received a commemorative “I Voted” sticker on their way out. Voters could also drop off any absentee ballots in a box outside the early voting room.
Early voting will continue through this week at the government center: Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“It’s very important to vote,” Hensel said.
“It’s our right, and it’s our duty.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.