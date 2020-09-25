Cl. Co. Sheriff: Defunding the police 'ridiculous'

PLATTSBURGH — At the Clinton County Law Enforcement Review Committee's first public meeting, Sheriff David Favro called the concept of defunding the police — a phrase largely used to describe re-directing police funds to other community services — “one of the most ridiculous things I’ve heard of.”
He instead favored a return to programs that, he said, taught students about careers in law enforcement and broke down barriers.
“We want to talk about defunding the police, we want to talk about demilitarizing the police, taking tools away from them, why don't we bring the positive programs that we know have positive impacts on the youth in our community and can shape a better society for us?”
EXECUTIVE ORDER
Strong focus on police reform swept through New York State and the rest of the country in the wake of the police-involved death of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis at the hands of a white police officer, along with ensuing protests against police brutality and for meaningful change to eradicate systemic racism.
The county's committee was formed over the summer in response to an executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo June 12 that requires all local governments with a police agency to conduct "comprehensive reviews" of their departments and develop plans for improvement.
Those must be ratified no later than April 1, 2021. The state Division of Budget is authorized to condition municipalities' future receipt of state funds on submission of those plans.
SHERIFF'S PRESENTATION
Former Clinton County Court Judge and current Area 8 Legislator Patrick McGill, who chairs the county's committee, had planned first for the Sheriff's Office to present on its policies and procedures in the hopes of answering questions members of the community may have about how the agency operates.
Members of the public will be given the opportunity to provide feedback at subsequent meetings.
"At least we have what the status of the department is presently," McGill said at the Sept. 15 meeting, which took place at the Clinton County Mental Health and Addiction Services amphitheater, located at 130 Arizona Ave. in Plattsburgh.
"That doesn't mean we can't change it, it doesn’t mean we can’t suggest different methodologies, but it's a place to start.”
Favro said he stands by his office’s policies, and would implement ways to make them better.
“If it’s something that’s going to jeopardize the safety and well-being of my members, I will not do that.
“We look at policies as an ability to protect our people and give some guidance to be able to provide the best service to our community to create the safest environment.”
'NOT ABOUT RACE, GENDER, BELIEFS'
While prosecutors and defense attorneys have weeks and months to come to a case's proper conclusion, society expects cops to make that call in a matter of seconds, Favro said.
He and Maj. Nicholas Leon, head of the Patrol Division, highlighted this by showing a news segment in which a protestor who was critical of police underwent force training in which he had to decide whether to "shoot" someone who was non-compliant.
Favro believes real cops are up to that challenge.
“This is about policing, this is about making our community a better place, a safer community.
“At the end of the day, that’s the mission. It doesn’t change. It’s not about race, it’s not about gender, it’s not about your own personal beliefs."
PARTNERSHIP, COMPLIANCE
Favro's agency practices “teaching and preaching” whereby police academy and road skills training is supplemented continuously by supervisors reiterating the importance of following and properly applying policies.
He agreed with the governor's emphasis on community partnership — which is in his patrol division's mission statement — and pointed to several programs through which the Sheriff’s Office engages with the community, including D.A.R.E., Shop with a Cop, parades, child safety seat inspections and No Shave November.
The sheriff argued that it was valuable for officers to be able to go into schools in order to explain what the uniform means and that the weapons police officers carry are actually tools that each serve a different purpose.
Favro said respect for law enforcement has started to erode over the last decade, and posited that people should teach their children to comply with police officers’ directions.
“We'll fight it later, if you’re being wrongfully arrested, the officer was rude to you, whatever the case may be.
“But if they say, ‘Put your hands on your steering wheel,’ and they give you a clear command, put your hands on your steering wheel. If they say stop, then stop.”
ACCREDITATION
The Sheriff’s Office began the process of accreditation through the state Division of Criminal Justice Services more than four years ago. Favro anticipates the agency will soon undergo evaluation.
The goals of the state’s accreditation process, initiated in 1989, include increasing law enforcement agencies’ effectiveness and efficiency, and promoting public confidence in law enforcement agencies, according to slides in Favro's presentation.
“It is a grueling process that details all of your policies and procedures of the department, right down to the point of interviews,” he said.
“If we're following these guidelines and we have accredited policies that are reviewed and that are approved through DCJS, we should be doing what we’re supposed to be doing.”
FATAL SHOOTING, TASERS
Favro brought up when one of his deputies was involved in a fatal shooting in December 2012.
Deputies Jason Winters and Andrew Bertrand had gone to Dusty Clark’s Altona home to serve him an arrest warrant.
Clark retrieved a knife and aggressively moved toward Winter, who drew and fired his taser, The Press-Republican reported then. When that didn’t work, Winters drew his service revolver and shot Clark after warning him one last time. The DA’s office later found Winter was justified.
The sheriff said his was the first law enforcement agency in the county to start carrying tasers, a less-than-lethal force, and that his deputies are trained to draw their tasers with their opposite hands.
Had Winters drawn his taser with his strong arm, Favro said, he would not have had time to drop the taser and draw his revolver.
“It was 6.2 seconds, where he actually drew with the left hand and then had to draw with the right hand, and he was that close."
USE OF FORCE
Favro and Leon presented on the Sheriff’s Office’s use of force policy, the bulk of which comes from Article 35 of the state’s penal code which “judges the use of force and the justification of the use of force for citizens and police officers.”
It authorizes law enforcement officers to use deadly force under certain circumstances, but does not justify reckless conduct.
“If we’re justified in discharging our firearm, we will be justified,” Leon said.
“However, discharging that firearm into a crowd of people and recklessly putting other people at risk, that’s reckless.”
Leon added that the Sheriff's Office's protocol already contained a duty to intervene policy should one officer go beyond a reasonable use of force.
CONTINUUM
Leon also outlined the continuum of force, which begins with verbal commands, then progresses through the use of physical force and non-lethal weapons all the way up to deadly force.
He argued that compliance from subjects allows officers to not have to escalate to a higher level of force and even to de-escalate.
However, if the person keeps escalating and goes for a weapon, officers “must meet that force at the level if not the next level above, in order to protect yourself or protect another person,” Leon said.
AGGRAVATED STRANGULATION
Leon took issue with the recently-implemented statute that established the crime of aggravated strangulation, which makes it a felony when police or peace officers “(commit) the crime of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, or (use) a chokehold or similar restraint, and (cause) serious physical injury or death.”
He contended that the statute made him technically unable to defend himself, but said it was in the Sheriff’s Office’s use of force policy, verbatim.
“Our people know this is a hot button issue amongst law enforcement, and they understand. We’re not impressed with this, but we understand, so we will comply.”
EASY TO VILIFY
Leon lastly played dashcam video showing the January 1998 murder of Deputy Kyle Dinkheller, who was shot to death by a Vietnam War vet with a rifle.
“We understand it’s easy to make police out to be the bad guys, but this is what we know is out there, and we’re talking about our little community,” he said.
Leon added that bad people are in every career field, and managed to get into uniform.
“I don't want to call them cops, right, because they’re bad people, and they did bad things which brings us to the point now where society feels like they don’t trust the police.”
VIEW FULL MEETING
To view Home Town Cable Network's recording of the full Clinton County Law Enforcement Review Committee meeting that took place Sept. 15, go to youtube.com/watch?v=TJgV2cvILaw.
Members of the committee are Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry; Legislators Patrick McGill, Chris Rosenquest and Calvin Castine; Clinton County Mental Health and Addiction Services Director Richelle Gregory; Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie; Clinton County Public Defender Jamie Martineau; David Murchison; and Black Brook Town Court Justice Gary Frenia, head of the county’s magistrates association.
