PLATTSBURGH — No decision on Prime Plattsburgh LLC’s Durkee lot development plans came out of the Clinton County Planning Board’s Sept. 2 meeting.
The meeting started with a quorum of members eligible to vote on the project, even with Kevin Farrington’s decision to abstain since, as a member of the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition, he has spoken publicly on the issue.
But following a presentation by Prime representatives as well as commentary from board members and 10 others, it was discovered that board member Gary Provencha had disconnected from the Zoom call.
“He was having too much trouble hearing and understanding through his phone only connection,” Clinton County Senior Planner Glen Cutter later told The Press-Republican.
Instead, a vote is set to take place via Zoom at 5 p.m. today.
Cutter said the meeting has to take place by Sept. 22 at the latest in order to fit in the 30-day referral timeframe.
DISAPPROVED IN MARCH
Through the City of Plattsburgh’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, Durkee redevelopment was awarded $4.3 million in state funds, with developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC of Albany County pledging more than $25 million on top of that.
The most recent specs for Prime’s plans feature a 104-unit apartment complex with almost 18,000 square feet in available commercial space, and setbacks of at least 15 feet from the property line to the proposed building.
At their March 4 meeting, Planning Board members had voted down Prime’s proposed site plan for mixed use development and associated parking at the Durkee lot.
That decision meant the project would need to be approved by supermajorities of the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board. Neither board has voted on the project yet.
RIVERFRONT ISSUES
Prime returned to the County Planning Board for a re-referral of the site plan application due to “somewhat significant changes” made based on comments from the city boards, Prime Plattsburgh Attorney Charles Gottlieb said at the recent meeting.
In March, he continued, the board had disapproved the plan based on four issues, all of which had to do with the riverfront and access to it.
Gottlieb posited that the issues were outside the board's jurisdiction, arguing that things like access to a local resource as well as aesthetics of local development and public spaces are the jurisdiction of the city boards.
"We hope the board reconsiders and finds that there are no countywide impacts and it finds this of a local concern, like it did for our other applications.”
Gottlieb added that the river walk proposed as part of the city’s DRI was not part of Prime’s site plan, would not be retained by Prime and was not being designed by Prime.
The portion of the property designated for the river walk is the subject of a minor subdivision before the City Planning Board.
Gottlieb urged board members not to lose sight of how the property is currently a parking lot covered in pavement that does not provide waterfront access or offer places for the public to congregate.
PLAN CHANGES
Senior Engineer Turner Bradford, of McFarland Johnson Inc., gave a presentation on the changes, which include relocation of the basement garage entrance and elimination of some first-floor residential space in order to put in open-air parking,
He said that eliminated traffic concerns on Bridge Street, where the entrance to the residents' basement garage was originally located in the plan, and made the parking accessible only off Durkee Street.
Additionally, the loading dock was relocated and the surface parking lot on the property’s southern half was shifted closer to the Plattsburgh Farmers' and Crafters' Market building.
With regard to whether that lot would offer paid parking, Bradford said Prime plans to mimic whatever the city does.
'ABOUT PEOPLE'
Board member Tim Simonette stated that, regardless of the project’s locale, it has a countywide impact due to its scope.
“It’s the county seat, it’s county government, so I would at least like to say this project, regardless, does impact the county.”
Fellow member Liou Xie concurred “because we’re not only talking about space now, we’re talking about people.”
“This is the spot that people from all over the county should be able to enjoy and come and shop and stay, hang out and enjoy the space here. Let's not only focus on the physical.”
Xie acknowledged that the space is currently a parking lot, but argued that at least it is public.
She expressed concern that the Prime development would not be welcoming to the public or offer easy access to the riverfront, and that Durkee Street was being turned into a one-way without considering tenants on its west side.
Xie additionally implied it was unrealistic for Prime to plan for many tenants having compact or sub-compact cars.
She said it was a tough project and that she appreciated all the effort that went into it.
"We do want to see improvements and mixed use development is good, it’s just this particular design is not as thoughtful for the other people downtown or the other businesses and residents downtown.”
Planning Board member Thomas LaBombard said he believed Durkee Street was more a city issue than a Prime issue, but also found making the thoroughfare one-way problematic.
He additionally felt too much of Prime’s parking was being made for residents only and being kept under the developer’s ownership, making it potentially inaccessible to the public.
LaBombard said it would be a nice gesture if Prime offered to participate in the development of the riverfront in some way.
COMING UP SHORT
Ten non-board members commented at the meeting, most against the Prime project.
Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition President Scott Allen said Prime was coming up short on needed parking spaces and expressed concern that the city was losing control over future development of the proposed surface parking lot to the south of the Durkee property.
“If the city were to retain control of that surface parking lot, then the city could address items you pointed out in your original disapproval,” he told the board.
Long-time City resident Tim Palkovic took issue with Gottlieb’s assertion that the current lot was not a place for people to congregate, pointing to the Farmers' Market and various events.
“Plattsburgh is the county seat; people come from all over the county to do business here."
STILL NOT RIGHT
Other concerns centered around the complex’s size, an aversion to more downtown retail space and turning Durkee Street into a one-way.
Plattsburgh landlord Jon Seiden, who owns 43 Durkee Street, said he will own no parking, while Prime will own it all.
He added that his commercial tenants have put him on notice that they will not sign a lease with him.
Seiden argued that the County Planning Board made the decision in March that the project was not right, and it still isn’t.
“We want a development. This current development that’s being presented is 10 pounds in a five-pound bag. We should not be allowing it to move forward in its present state.”
OPPORTUNITY
Former City Councilor Rachelle Armstrong spoke to a demand for housing and, in response to riverfront access-centered objections to the Prime project, pointed out that there is well-used park space to the north.
She said Prime has done a good job of widening the connection from the proposed arts park to “what will be a much better opportunity for people to walk next to the river than currently exists.”
“I really urge you to not pass up the opportunity. We are a municipality of 5.5 square miles. We have very little space. We can provide housing for a demand that is out-stripping what is possible in our current geography.”
City resident Sue Moore also brought up the need for housing.
“Businesses are struggling to fill positions because there aren’t enough places for these people to live. We need more people living downtown to bring more customers to our small businesses.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
ZOOM MEETING
To watch the Clinton County Planning Board's special meeting, slated to included a vote on Prime Plattsburgh LLC's Durkee lot development plans, tune in to the Zoom meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 via this link: tinyurl.com/y527r7rt.
For additional connection information, go to clintoncountygov.com/planning/planning-board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.