PLATTSBURGH — A majority of Clinton County Planning Board members voted against Prime Plattsburgh LLC's Durkee lot redevelopment plans this week, but, after votes were tallied, the applicant raised concerns with the body's procedure that night.
"I would respectfully request that this board also engage the county attorney to confirm the process that was set forward this evening," Prime's attorney Charlie Gottlieb said at the Sept. 15 special meeting.
"We do object to that process, for the record."
TRYING AGAIN
Redevelopment of the Durkee Street parking area, home to 289 public parking spaces, was awarded $4.3 million of the City of Plattsburgh's state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative monies.
Prime, the developer selected for the project, looked to construct an apartment complex with commercial space, a community walkway and public/private parking there.
The County Planning Board previously deemed the proposed site plan a countywide issue and subsequently voted it down at a meeting in early March. The decision had then required that the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board receive supermajorities in order to OK the project. Both boards have yet to vote on the project.
The developer chose to resubmit its application for the county board's review in light of, what Gottlieb has referred to as, "somewhat significant changes."
TECHNICAL ISSUES
Site plan changes were presented by the applicant, commented on by board members and opened up for public comment at the Clinton County Planning Board's Sept. 2 meeting, which was held via Zoom.
Gottlieb had then argued that the board's reasons for deeming the plan a countywide issue in March, which had mostly centered on the project's proximity to the Saranac River, were outside the county board's jurisdiction.
The attorney stressed that the adjacent riverfront, a section of land currently under review by Saratoga Associates, was to be developed as a separate DRI project and was not included in Prime's site plan.
Some board members supported their previous position, saying the project's scope made it a countywide issue and noting what they thought to be a lack of public space. Others expressed concern with the development's size, its proposed commercial space and the city's discussed plans to turn Durkee Street into a one-way thoroughfare.
Following the evening's speakers, the board realized one member, Gary Provencha, had disconnected from the call. With Provencha not on the line, the county board did not have a quorum of eligible voters that evening.
The vote was later rescheduled for Tuesday of this week.
UNDERGROUND PARKING CONCERNS
While not open for public comment Tuesday, board members met again via Zoom and took turns giving their take on the revised plans for the lot.
Members reiterated some project concerns, but also noted the drawn dimensions of the proposed underground parking area, which they thought was not up to engineering standards and, therefore, an incomplete portion of the application.
Though Gottlieb did not think the engineering of the building, especially its basement, was in the county board's purview, Clinton County Planner Glen Cutter stepped in, asserting that it was.
"The reason that it becomes an issue is that the parking offsite, especially, is at question," Cutter said. "If this underground parking lot doesn't work, then people can't park in it.
"We want to make sure that people can go into that parking lot and use it and not be discourage from using it."
Senior Engineer Turner Bradford, of McFarland Johnson Inc., spoke to the issue, saying the underground lot was dimensioned using plans received by the architect.
MOTION DEFEATED
Member Liou Xie later made a motion to disapprove the project, citing the board's mentioned concerns, including the plan's possible negative impact on nearby properties, its lack of public access and the loss of the lot's current public access, parking concerns both onsite and throughout the city core, and its belief that the site plan was not in its final form.
Another concern was the city's plan to turn Durkee Street into a one-way thoroughfare, which, though not a part of Prime's site plan application, Xie thought could have negative impacts on street parking and the loading trucks of nearby businesses.
Xie's motion was seconded and went forward for a vote. At first, four members voted in favor, three voted against and one member on the call, Randy Dame, did not respond.
The 4-3 was soon after changed when Provencha, who had voted against the motion, said he had misspoke. Provencha then changed his vote to a, "Yes," making the tally 5-2.
Though a majority of eight voting members were present that evening, Cutter said it was not enough to approve the motion.
"We need six positive votes to pass a motion like that," he later told the Press-Republican. "There is supposed to be 11 members of the County Planning Board.
"Whenever they make a decision, the majority needs to be based off of the full board."
SECOND MOTION
The board then acted on a second motion that looked to OK the plans with comments. It was defeated 5-2, with Dame still not responding.
After further discussion of what the board planned to do that evening, Dame's voice was heard on the line.
"I have no idea how that happened, but needless to say I got back in," he said, adding that he had heard the previous discussion, but could not be heard by the other members. "I need to vote on the motion of disapproval and approval.
"The first motion is to disapprove — I did say, 'Yes,' to that. My apologies."
Without restating the formerly defeated motion, the vote to disapprove the site plan was restored and carried 6-2.
The decision still requires the city’s ZBA and Planning Board to approve the project with a supermajority vote.
'MIGHT DO ANOTHER VOTE
It was then that Gottlieb said he objected to the evening's procedure.
"For the protection of this board," he said, "you should have your legal counsel look into the proceedings and the process."
When asked for further comment, Gottlieb said he had nothing to add at this time.
Cutter told the Press-Republican that he was looking into the evening's process.
"I'd have to check and see if that was done incorrectly," he said. "If that's true, then unfortunately we might have to go do another vote."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.