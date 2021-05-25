PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will hold a public hearing at its regular meeting tonight on a local law that would establish a pilot youth deer hunting program.
The State Legislature adopted the program, set to run through 2023, in its 2021-2022 budget. It will allow 12- and 13-year-old licensed hunters to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow beginning June 1 during appropriate hunting seasons in the counties that opt in via passage of local laws.
"I personally am not a hunter, but I respect what hunters do and I think teaching them respect for wildlife and for hunting is something that should be learned early," said Clinton County Legislator Calvin Castine (R-Area 1), who chairs the Public Safety Committee.
SUPERVISED
In the counties that choose to participate, licensed 12- and 13-year-old hunters will be able to hunt deer with rifles, shotguns and muzzle-loading firearms during the hunting seasons in which they may be used, or with crossbows during the times other hunters may use them, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation website.
The program requires these youth hunters to be supervised by a licensed adult hunter age 21 or older who has at least three years of experience hunting deer and "maintains physical control over the youth hunter at all times."
According to the county's proposed law, "physical control" is defined as physical proximity that allows the parent, legal guardian or mentor supervising the minor to reasonably give verbal directions and instructions, maintain constant visual contact and otherwise provide guidance and supervision.
The youth hunter and supervising adult must also wear fluorescent orange or pink clothing and remain at ground level while hunting, the website says.
RESPONSIBLE BEHAVIOR
Castine said the proposed law was well-received by the Public Safety Committee, a sentiment he believes will be echoed by the county.
He confirmed his plans to vote "yes" on adopting the law, which is on the meeting's agenda.
To Castine, the idea behind the program is responsible behavior.
"I think gun safety and gun respect is something that should be learned at a young age if it’s what the family wants."
