PLATTSBURGH — A hearing on the tentative 2021 Clinton County Budget will take place at 5:15 p.m. tonight.
Members of the public can offer comment to legislators in their chambers, located on the second floor of the Clinton County Government Center at 170 Margaret St.
The proposed spending plan, the levy for which is right at the tax cap limit, comes to $165.7 million, a decrease of $8.4 million compared to this year's budget.
Due to increases in the county's taxable assessed value, the gross tax rate per $1,000 would fall by 35 cents to $5.55 if the legislature adopts this plan.
A copy of the recommended budget is available online at clintoncountygov.com/legislative/budget-information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.