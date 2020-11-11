PLATTSBURGH — Discussions surrounding how to fill the Clinton County Legislature's Area 9 vacancy when City of Plattsburgh Mayor-elect Chris Rosenquest assumes office in January will likely take place alongside budget discussions, Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) says.
"The legislature certainly has the ability to multi-task," he told The Press-Republican Tuesday. "The budget’s very important, but so is filling vacant seats so the folks are represented."
LOCAL LAW
Local Law #5 of 1995, which dictates how to fill vacancies on the board, states the legislature has 30 days from the date of an opening to appoint an area resident to the position. That appointee would then serve until the next general election or — if the term is set to end within the calendar year — until the end of the term.
In lieu of an appointment, and if the vacancy occurs more than 120 days prior to the next general election, the legislature must schedule a special election between 30 and 90 days from the date of the vacancy.
"In the event the Clinton County Legislature fails to approve a date, then the special election shall take place on the Tuesday preceding the ninetieth day," the law states.
But if the vacancy occurs fewer than 120 days before the next general election, "then the vacancy shall be filled at the next general election."
ELECTION PRECEDENT
Rosenquest's departure will mark the second time within a year that the legislature has had to decide how to fill an opening.
After former Area 8 Legislator Mark Dame moved permanently to South Carolina and stepped down in April, the body voted 8-1 — Legislator Robert Hall (D-Area 10) was the loan nay — to appoint retired Clinton County Court Judge Patrick McGill to the position until the November election.
That contest saw a victory for Democrat Wendell Hughes, who was sworn in Tuesday evening.
But this move did not follow the most recent precedent. Though the legislature appointed former legislator Sara Rowden to represent Area 4 in 2016 when current City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read resigned to run, subsequent special elections put Henry and Area 1 Legislator Francis Peryea in their seats.
Rosenquest said this week that he hopes the legislature will go with a special election.
GUIDING PRINCIPLE
Henry said a number of factors come into play when choosing between an appointment or a special election, including outside forces like the COVID-19 health crisis and the length of the unexpired term to be filled. Rosenquest ran unopposed and was re-elected last year; his term does not expire until Dec. 31, 2023.
“I still think the guiding principle is for the legislature to hold elections when elections are possible,” Henry said.
He plans to make up his mind based on what the rest of the legislators have to say and all the information available.
“I also favor elections. I’m never against elections, it’s just what are the circumstances at the time? We live in the real world here, too.”
Henry noted that, based on the 90-day deadline, a special election could take place as late as April.
COMMITTEE OPINIONS
Earlier in the year, the county party committees came down sharply on opposite sides for how to fill Dame's spot.
Clinton County Republican Committee Chair Clark Currier at the time favored an appointment, pointing to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, a greatly shortened period for campaigning due to the coronavirus and early voting requirements, and the potential cost to municipalities. He had said that, in normal circumstances, the committee would support a special election.
His Democratic counterpart, Jerry Marking, had cited how a special election would follow more recent precedent and was the most fair method for voters.
Reached Tuesday, Marking said he had always favored an appointment, but again noted that a special election was the board's favored model.
“I still think that it’s a waste of the taxpayer’s money to do a special election, but (the legislators) are the ones that call the shot and they’re the ones that set the precedent on the election.”
WAITING ON LEGISLTURE
A couple people are interested in running for Rosenquest's seat, Marking said, but any formal committee action awaits the legislature's decision.
Currier also said Tuesday that his committee is waiting for the legislature to lead, but conversations have started about recruiting a candidate.
He personally is leaning toward a special election, and posited that the county was beyond the high COVID-19 scare and that the general election had gone off without a hitch.
Currier is also interested in honoring precedent.
Both chairs assume there will be a special election.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.