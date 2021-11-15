Cl. Co. Legislature supports renaming bridges for fallen trooper

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature recently passed a resolution requesting that I-87's Twin Bridges be named in honor of late State Police Trooper Brian S. Falb.
The state-owned bridges traverse the Saranac River in between Exits 36 and 37.
County Administrator Michael Zurlo previously said at a Transportation Committee meeting last month that State Police Troop B Zone 1 Commander Capt. Brent Davison had reached out to his office about naming the bridges for Falb, which necessitated the backing of the municipalities in which the bridges are located: Clinton County and the Town of Plattsburgh.
The town council voted to forward its own recommendation to rename the bridges days prior to the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
The county resolution, approved by the full legislature at its Oct. 27 meeting, acknowledges Falb's 18 years as a trooper.
It also offers appreciation of Falb "dedicating his life and work to protect and serve his local community and the people of the State of New York, including selfless acts responding to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack for several weeks to aid in search and recovery efforts, cognizant of the hazards and risks he faced each day and motivated by the desire to fulfill the mission of the New York State Police."
It was later determined that his time responding to New York City following 9/11 led to the development of a brain tumor that caused his untimely death in March 2017 at the age of 47.
According to his obituary, Falb also participated in the 2005 Hurricane Katrina detail in New Orleans, the 2012 Hurricane Sandy detail in Long Island and the 2015 manhunt for escaped murderers Richard Matt and David Sweat.
Falb lived in the Town of Plattsburgh with his wife, Mary, and children Morgan, Peyton, Sydney and Brian Jr., the Press-Republican previously reported.
Copies of the resolution were to be forwarded to State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury), State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), acting Clinton County resident engineer Robert Haynes and state Department of Transportation Region 7 Director Kenneth Bibbins.
Stec has introduced a bill to designate the Twin Bridges the "Trooper Brian S. Falb Memorial Bridges." On Nov. 5, it was referred to the State Senate's Rules Committee.
