PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature passed its 2022 budget Monday, a $176.7 million spending whose levy is compliant with the state tax cap.
Total appropriations increased by about $200,000 between County Administrator Michael Zurlo's proposed budget and the finalized version, which he attributed to health insurance rates for county employees and other minor changes.
That did not result in a change to the recommended levy of $29,755,314, which marks a $16,576 decrease from the 2021 levy.
The gross county tax rate will decrease by 10 cents to $5.45 per $1,000 of assessed value. Net county tax rates for the respective municipalities range from $2.47 to $5.50 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Zurlo previously highlighted that the 2022 budget restores 10 of 49 positions that had been reduced in the austere 2021 spending plan.
It also normalizes sales-tax projections and does not include contributions from the unreserved fund balance, Workers Comp Reserve, Retirement Reserve, Highway "D" Fund balance or the Landfill Reserve.
LONE SPEAKER
The only person who spoke during a public hearing on the budget Dec. 15 was Michael Spofford, finance manager at the Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System.
He said the funding provided by the county in 2022 will help the system increase its e-book and audiobook selections.
"There’s a great demand since the pandemic started for these resources."
Spofford added that, with funding from the Adirondack Foundation, the library system has started offering online tutoring.
DEPARTMENT HEADS
The county's 18 department heads will receive 2.25% raises 2022, the same as for the county's CSEA general unit, Zurlo said.
He confirmed that they also got raises in 2021 which were retroactively applied after the contract was settled.
Here are the department heads' salaries for 2022:
• Nursing Home administrator: $114,167
Director of Veterans Services Agency: $51,270
Director of planning: $71,738
Director of Office of the Aging: $67,645
Superintendent of buildings and grounds: $86,985
Emergency Services director: $93,768
Director of information technology: $87,974
Personnel director: $102,027
Director of community services: $104,258
Director of real-property tax services: $74,400
Airport director: $114,167
Commissioner of Social Services: $115,367
Probation director II: $114,167
County historian (part-time): $31,140
County highway superintendent: $94,997
Public health director: $98,558
County administrator: $130,286
Public defender: $147,258
ELECTED OFFICIALS
Salaries for most of the county's elected officials will also increase, including for legislators, who have not seen a pay jump since 2015.
Their pay is set to increase by $5,000, making $25,000 for the chair and $22,500 for the other nine.
Coroner Chad Deans will receive $31,018, up from $24,018 in 2021, and Clerk John Zurlo will get $75,670, up from $69,053.
Sheriff David Favro's pay will increase from $85,502 to $91,105, and Treasurer Kimberly Davis' salary will go from $66,225 to $69,205.
District Attorney Andrew Wylie's salary is slated to remain the same as in 2021, at $200,400. His pay is set by the state.
Salaries for the coroner, sheriff and treasurer did not go up in 2021.
