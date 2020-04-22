PLATTSBURGH — Discussions on whether to fill the Clinton County Legislature's Area 8 seat left vacant by Mark Dame's resignation earlier this month by appointment or special election are expected to begin during tonight's regular meeting.
Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) said the body’s decision would be guided by local law.
“There’s existing law that the legislature has to follow and we will be working towards consensus on this issue as a legislature.”
LOCAL LAW
Dame’s term is not set to expire until Dec. 31, 2021. Clinton County Local Law No. 5 of 1995 outlines how the legislature shall fill a vacancy with an unexpired term.
The law dictates that the legislature has 30 days from the date of the vacancy — which went into effect Friday, April 10 — to appoint a resident of the area to the position.
If the board fails to do so, and if the vacancy occurs more than 120 days before the next general election — which, in the case of Dame’s resignation, it did — the law says a special election shall take place no fewer than 30 and no more than 90 days after the position became vacant.
Should the legislature not set a date, the special election would be set for the Tuesday prior to the 90th day following the vacancy, meaning July 7 is the latest possible date for the election within the allowable time frame.
PRECEDENT
There is precedent for both options.
In 2016, the legislature appointed former legislator Sara Rowden to fill the Area 4 seat left vacant by Colin Read when he resigned to move to the City of Plattsburgh and run for mayor.
Rowden filled the seat with the understanding that she was not to run for it in the general election later that year.
More recently, special elections were held to fill open seats.
A spring 2018 Area 3 race pitted Jerry Marking, now Clinton County Democratic Party chair, and Henry against each other, with Henry emerging victorious.
Then in April 2019, Republican Francis Peryea beat Democrat Pamela Ross to take the Area 2 seat.
DEMOCRACY
Henry personally believes that a special election should be considered first, adding that there are a lot of extenuating circumstances for the legislature to consider.
“The best solution to these types of things is always democracy, and democracy entails an election," he said.
"But that doesn’t mean we can ignore a lot of the facts that are out there.”
Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman echoed the sentiment that democracy, and thus a special election, is always preferable, but acknowledged that we are living in unprecedented times due to COVID-19.
“Knowing that there has been a resignation by Mr. Dame, I would hope that every attempt will be made to have a collaborative conversation with the town and the city, given that that seat represents our two municipalities,” he said.
CHALLENGES
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read said he would hope that a special election could be timed to coincide with the June 23 primary elections to spare an unnecessary expense from a stand-alone election at such a difficult time.
“Certainly we need our three legislators to advocate for the challenges the city faces.”
He said the city has unique challenges that arise, since 35 percent of its properties are exempt from paying taxes.
“While we're proud that our city serves to sponsor such regional assets as our hospital, university, library, county government and so many attractions that enrich us all, we really need all the help our legislature can offer," said.
"We look forward to a legislator who can help represent our needs, assist us in establishing new economic activities and in alleviating some of our most dire fiscal challenges.”
