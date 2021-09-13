PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature adopted Clinton Community College's 2021-2022 budget Wednesday evening.
"I’m delighted," CCC Vice President for Academic Affairs and administrator in charge Dr. John Kowal told the Press-Republican. "The county is amazing in its support for the college.
"It’s not just a matter of support — they believe in who we are as an institution and what we do for our region, so it’s so reassuring."
INCREASED CONTRIBUTION
The legislature's approval of the $9,499,552 spending plan increases its contribution by $175,000 to $3,426,257.
Officials have said that, ideally, the county, state and student enrollment should each fund one-third of the college's budget.
Legislator Patty Waldron (D-Area 6), herself a CCC graduate, was the lone speaker during a public hearing on the budget prior to the legislature's vote. She pointed out that the county's share this year will represent a 36% portion.
"You are working under dire circumstances and doing the best that you absolutely can," she said, looking at Kowal and Interim Controller Michael Zerrahn.
"I would like to just, again, ask the state to please contribute more to our community colleges because in the future we can't continue to pay more than our third."
ENROLLMENT
Former CCC President Ray DiPasquale presented the college's budget to the legislature during its Finance Committee meeting last month.
He noted that the institution has reduced costs by $2 million by leaving 50 vacant positions open.
He previously told the Press-Republican his successor will have to focus on upping enrollments for the 2022-2023 school year, when federal coronavirus relief money goes away, in order to ensure sustainability.
